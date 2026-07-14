Fontainebleau Forest Fire Takes Criminal Turn As France Makes Arson Arrests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 900 evacuated as France faces record year for fires.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

Raging wildfires in the south of Paris scorched more land overnight on Tuesday, ripping through a historic French forest, as at least two people were arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze near one of the country's most famous royal palaces.

The fire broke out on Sunday in the Fontainebleau forest, which is situated some 60 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of France's capital.

A second, smaller inferno was reported the next day and the two blazes have until now charred more than 1,900 hectares (4,700 acres) — an area measuring thrice the size of Gibraltar — according to latest estimates from firefighters.

"It is not ‌under control," ⁠Interior ⁠Minister Laurent Nunez said about the fire on Monday night, adding that it was just a few ​kilometers away from the Palace of Fontainebleau.

Firefighters battle Fontainebleau fire

Some 900 people in and around Fontainebleau have been evacuated from their homes.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the fires were started deliberately.

The size of the fire and the historical significance of the site has prompted the authorities to dispatch considerable resources.

Nearly 850 firefighters are working to douse the fires, assisted by water-carrying planes and helicopters.

In a first for the greater Paris region, four Canadair aircraft were deployed alongside two water-bombing planes and three helicopters.

On Monday, the aircraft scooped up water from River Seine to put out the flames.

By the evening, a total of 187 water drops had been carried out, according to Jean-Marc Sicard, the commander of the rescue operations.

France sees fires as heatwave scorches Europe

Nunez on Tuesday said the Fontainebleau blaze is contributing to what will is likely ⁠be "a record year" for fires in France as Europe witnesses a third heatwave of this summer.

An estimated 32,000 hectares has been burnt already in fires this year, surpassing the total of 2025.

The interior minister said that 59 people have been arrested on suspicion of starting fires across the country, some of whom were repeat offenders.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.