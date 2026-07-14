India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldFontainebleau Forest Fire Takes Criminal Turn As France Makes Arson Arrests

Fontainebleau Forest Fire Takes Criminal Turn As France Makes Arson Arrests

Firefighters are attempting to tackle a major fire burning since Sunday in the much-visited Fontainebleau forest, near France's capital Paris. Two people have been arrested for suspected arson.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 900 evacuated as France faces record year for fires.

Edited by: Zac Crellin

Raging wildfires in the south of Paris scorched more land overnight on Tuesday, ripping through a historic French forest, as at least two people were arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze near one of the country's most famous royal palaces.

The fire broke out on Sunday in the Fontainebleau forest, which is situated some 60 kilometers (40 miles) southeast of France's capital.

A second, smaller inferno was reported the next day and the two blazes have until now charred more than 1,900 hectares (4,700 acres) — an area measuring thrice the size of Gibraltar — according to latest estimates from firefighters.

"It is not ‌under control," ⁠Interior ⁠Minister Laurent Nunez said about the fire on Monday night, adding that it was just a few ​kilometers away from the Palace of Fontainebleau.

Firefighters battle Fontainebleau fire

Some 900 people in and around Fontainebleau have been evacuated from their homes.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the fires were started deliberately.

The size of the fire and the historical significance of the site has prompted the authorities to dispatch considerable resources.

Nearly 850 firefighters are working to douse the fires, assisted by water-carrying planes and helicopters.

In a first for the greater Paris region, four Canadair aircraft were deployed alongside two water-bombing planes and three helicopters.

On Monday, the aircraft scooped up water from River Seine to put out the flames.

By the evening, a total of 187 water drops had been carried out, according to Jean-Marc Sicard, the commander of the rescue operations.

France sees fires as heatwave scorches Europe

Nunez on Tuesday said the Fontainebleau blaze is contributing to what will is likely ⁠be "a record year" for fires in France as Europe witnesses a third heatwave of this summer.

An estimated 32,000 hectares has been burnt already in fires this year, surpassing the total of 2025.

The interior minister said that 59 people have been arrested on suspicion of starting fires across the country, some of whom were repeat offenders.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

Have there been any arrests related to the Fontainebleau fires?

Yes, at least two people have been arrested on suspicion of starting the blaze near a famous royal palace. An investigation is currently underway.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
French Police France News Fontainebleau Forest Arson Suspects Wildfire Investigation Environmental Crime Forest Blaze
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Fontainebleau Forest Fire Takes Criminal Turn As France Makes Arson Arrests
Fontainebleau Forest Fire Takes Criminal Turn As France Makes Arson Arrests
World
PoJK Protest: 8 Killed As Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot
PoJK Protest: 8 Killed As Pakistani Rangers Open Fire On Protesters In Rawalakot
World
Bangkok Bar Fire: Death Toll Hits 30, Over 70 Injured As Police Probe Safety Lapses
Bangkok Bar Fire: Death Toll Hits 30, Over 70 Injured As Police Probe Safety Lapses
World
Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Viral Letter Claims 85% Territory Under Its Control
Did Balochistan Declare Independence From Pakistan? Here's What Viral Letter Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis
Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz
Top News: India Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Sailor’s Death in Gulf Attack
Breaking News: NYT Claims Israel Tried to Develop Ahmadinejad as Iran Political Asset
Middle East: US-Iran Conflict Escalates Over Hormuz and Iran Nuclear Site Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget