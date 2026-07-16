US Federal Reserve Appoints Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, 2 Other Indians To Key Task Forces

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghuram Rajan joins US Fed task force on monetary policy.

Indian-origin experts Chetty, Sharma also join separate Fed panels.

Rajan assesses balance sheet, Chetty data, Sharma AI impact.

Federal Reserve reviews policy framework for current economic challenges.

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan has been appointed to one of the newly constituted task forces created by the US Federal Reserve to review and strengthen its monetary policy framework. Joining Rajan are two other Indian-origin leaders, economist Raj Chetty and Microsoft executive Asha Sharma, who have also been selected to serve on separate expert panels established by Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh.

Five Expert Panels To Review Key Areas Of Monetary Policy

The Federal Reserve has set up five independent task forces to examine critical aspects of its operations, including communications, balance sheet policy, economic data, productivity and jobs, and inflation frameworks. Each panel will receive support from Federal Reserve staff while operating independently before submitting recommendations to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), as per reports.

Apart from Rajan, Chetty and Sharma, the panels include several globally recognised figures such as former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, former Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Nobel laureate Thomas Sargent, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen.

Rajan To Review Balance Sheet Policy; Chetty To Strengthen Economic Data

Rajan has been appointed to the Balance Sheet Policy task force, where he will work alongside Harvard economist Karen Dynan and former Federal Reserve Governor Jeremy Stein.

The panel will assess the costs, benefits and long-term institutional implications of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet strategy, including how its asset holdings influence monetary policy implementation.

Meanwhile, Raj Chetty has joined the Data task force along with Doug McMillon and University of Chicago economist Kevin Murphy. The group will examine ways to improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of economic data used in policy decisions, according to the reports.

Chetty is internationally known for his research on economic mobility, inequality and labour markets through the use of real-time and administrative data.

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Asha Sharma To Study AI's Impact On Productivity And Employment

Microsoft executive Asha Sharma has been named to the Productivity and Jobs task force alongside Marc Andreessen and Stanford economist Charles I. Jones.

The panel will evaluate how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, could reshape productivity, employment patterns and long-term economic growth.

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Kevin Warsh Says Review Will Bring Fresh Thinking To The Fed

Announcing the appointments, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said the initiative is intended to strengthen the institution by drawing on expertise from diverse fields.

According to a PTI report, Warsh said he was honoured that leading experts from different disciplines had agreed to contribute to the review. While he did not elaborate on Rajan's specific responsibilities, he indicated that the broader exercise is designed to introduce fresh perspectives as the Federal Reserve reassesses its policy framework after several years of elevated inflation.