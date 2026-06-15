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HomeNewsWorldRadical Groups Attempt To Demolish Lord Ram Idol, Sanatan Dharma Complex Construction Halted In Bangladesh

Radical Groups Attempt To Demolish Lord Ram Idol, Sanatan Dharma Complex Construction Halted In Bangladesh

Lord Rama Image Desecrated, Sanatan Dharma Complex Construction Halted In Bangladesh Amid Alleged Pressure From Radical Groups.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Council condemned Lord Rama image desecration, idol threats.
  • Communal group threatened Rama idol, spread hatred against minorities.
  • Council warned inaction fuels unrest, harms social harmony.

A leading minority rights organisation in Bangladesh has strongly condemned the alleged desecration of an image of Lord Rama and threats directed at a Ram idol located at the Radha-Gobinda Temple in Gaibandha's Palashbari upazila. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said the incident, which reportedly occurred during a procession organised by a communal group, had deeply hurt Hindu religious sentiments. The organisation warned that a series of recent actions targeting minorities and religious symbols could fuel communal tensions and threaten social harmony if authorities fail to take swift and decisive action.

Communal Threats Condemned

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council alleged that a well-known communal group had, over recent days, threatened to demolish and destroy the idol of Lord Sri Ramachandra at the Palashbari temple.

In a statement, the council said the same group had also been spreading hatred against minority communities through various campaigns and public messaging in Dhaka and other parts of the country. It warned that such activities carried the risk of triggering wider communal unrest.

Describing the alleged desecration of Lord Rama’s image and related threats as provocative and inflammatory, the organisation said such actions were unacceptable in a democratic and pluralistic society. It urged the Bangladesh government to take firm and immediate measures against those responsible in order to preserve communal harmony and social stability.

The council also demanded the prompt arrest and exemplary punishment of individuals involved in acts of religious insult and appealed to secular citizens, civil society groups and democratic political parties to unite against divisive communal activities.

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Statue Project Halted

The controversy comes amid ongoing concerns over the suspension of a major temple project in Palashbari. Bangladeshi authorities had earlier ordered a halt to the construction of what was planned to be the world’s largest statue of Lord Rama at the Sri Sri Radha Govinda and Kali Temple, according to local media reports.

Temple adviser Shyamal Kumar Mahant announced the suspension during a press conference last week. The decision has drawn criticism from several quarters, with opponents claiming it was made under pressure from Islamist groups that objected to the project.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, editor of Bangladeshi newspaper Blitz, also expressed concern over the development, alleging that protests by local Islamist groups had contributed to the suspension of work on the Sanatan Complex and the proposed Lord Rama idol.

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Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Hindus In Bangladesh Temples In Bangladesh
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