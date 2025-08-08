Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Racism, Xenophobia Have No Place In Irish Society': Ireland Condemns Attacks On Indian Citizens

By : ANI | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 11:47 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Embassy of Ireland in New Delhi has expressed anguish over the recent violent attacks against Indian citizens that have taken place in Ireland.
 
The Embassy also said that the Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs will be meeting with representatives of the Indian community in Ireland on August 11.
 
In an official statement, the Embassy said, "We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms. They are an assault on the values of equality and human dignity that Ireland holds dear."
 
Saying that racism and xenophobia have no place in Irish society, the Embassy said the actions of the few do not reflect the spirit of the Irish people and will not be tolerated.
 
Highlighting the contribution of the Indian community, the statement said, "Over 100,000 Indians now call Ireland home. Our society is enriched by the diversity of people who live in Ireland, particularly our Indian community, whose contributions continue to deepen the bonds between our nations."
 
"The Embassy is in regular contact with the Indian mission in Dublin and the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs is in ongoing contact with An Garda Siochana, Ireland's police force, regarding investigations. The Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs will be meeting with representatives of the Indian community in Ireland on Monday 11 August", the post further added.

Earlier on August 1, the Indian Embassy in Ireland had advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following a recent increase in physical attacks against Indian nationals in the country.
 
According to MEA, Ireland has become a significant destination for Indian students seeking higher education, particularly post-graduate, doctoral and post-doctoral students in the areas of engineering, technology, medicine, and management. There are about 10,000 Indian students in Irish educational institutions. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 11:47 PM (IST)
