Quad Summit Plans On Track, India Calls Forum ‘Valuable’ Amid Rising Tensions With US

HomeNewsWorldQuad Summit Plans On Track, India Calls Forum ‘Valuable’ Amid Rising Tensions With US

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
India remains actively engaged with the United States on trade-related concerns, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday. Addressing a weekly media briefing, he underscored the significance of the Quad as a forum for advancing shared strategic priorities among India, the US, Japan and Australia.

On Quad Summit, we see it as a valuable forum for discussion among the four member countries on shared interests on several issues. The Leaders' Summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the member countries,” Jaiswal said.

On Ukraine Conflict

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Jaiswal welcomed “all recent efforts” aimed at building peace. “We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. India supports an early end to the conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace,” he said.

 

 

Backdrop Of Trump’s Remarks

Jaiswal's remarks came amid fresh controversy triggered by US President Donald Trump, who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their recent meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. On Truth Social, Trump claimed it looked as if “India and Russia have been lost to China.”

The New York Times reported earlier that Trump had dropped plans to attend the Quad Summit later this year, citing scheduling changes. The move followed Modi’s participation in the SCO Summit, where 27 world leaders, including Putin, were present. 

In recent months, Trump has slapped 25% tariffs on Indian goods and imposed additional 25% duties over India’s oil imports from Russia. He has also repeatedly claimed credit for brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire.

About Quad

The Quad, formally the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, brings together India, the US, Japan and Australia to promote a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific. In July 2025, its foreign ministers jointly condemned the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, most of them tourists.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
