Qatar appreciates Pak's efforts to promote peace in West Asia

Islamabad, Mar 28 (PTI): Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and both the leaders discussed prevailing regional developments and emphasised the importance of urgent de-escalation.

Prime Minister of Qatar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace in West Asia.

He said this during a telephonic conversation with Dar, according to a statement by Foreign Office.

“The Qatari side appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy,” it said.

It also said that the two leaders discussed prevailing regional and international developments and emphasised the importance of urgent de-escalation.

They reaffirmed the deep-rooted Pakistan-Qatar brotherly ties and agreed to remain in close contact on evolving developments.

Separately, Dar held a telephone conversation on Saturday with the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Sugiono and the two discussed regional and international developments, as well as bilateral matters of mutual interest.

"Reaffirming strong fraternal ties between Pakistan and Indonesia, they agreed to remain in close contact," according to a statement.

The contacts were made ahead of a key meeting of foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Pakistan on Sunday in Islamabad where they would exchange views on the West Asia conflict. PTI SH AMS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)