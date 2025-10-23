Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks

‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks

US President Trump imposed sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil due to stalled peace negotiations regarding the Ukraine conflict.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping economic sanctions on Russia’s two largest energy conglomerates, Rosneft and Lukoil, marking one of the most severe U.S. measures against Moscow since the start of the Ukraine conflict. The announcement, made by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday, follows the collapse of a planned Trump-Putin summit in Budapest and signals growing U.S. frustration with Russia’s stance on peace negotiations.

Rosneft, Lukoil Targeted As Trump Ends Patience With Putin

The sanctions, which target the oil giants’ assets and restrict international transactions, come after Trump concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not negotiating in good faith. The administration accused Moscow of prolonging the war despite repeated diplomatic overtures from Washington.

“Given President Putin’s refusal to end this senseless war, the Treasury is sanctioning Russia’s two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin’s war machine,” Bessent said in a statement, as per a report on Agence France-Presse. He emphasized that the U.S. remains prepared to take “further decisive steps” if Russia continues to resist peace efforts.

The European Union also joined Washington’s pressure campaign, unveiling its own measures that include a gradual ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports by 2027 and tighter restrictions on Russian diplomats’ travel.

Since his return to office in January, Trump has adopted a mix of diplomacy and sanctions to push for what he has repeatedly called a “historic peace deal.” But officials familiar with the matter said Trump’s tolerance waned after several rounds of fruitless talks. The decision reportedly crystallized less than a week after a tense phone call between Trump and Putin.

Markets reacted swiftly to the announcement. Both WTI and Brent crude prices climbed more than one percent in after-hours trading, reflecting investor concerns over potential supply disruptions from Russia, one of the world’s leading oil producers.

ALSO READ: Americans Speak Out On Trump’s Israel-Palestine Policy & Gaza: New Survey Shows...

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
US RUSSIA TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: Women At Centre Of Poll Promises, But What About Candidate Lists? Check NDA, INDIA Numbers
Bihar Polls: Women At Centre Of Poll Promises, But What About Candidate Lists? See Numbers
Cities
Maa Kali Idol ‘Desecration’ Row In Bengal Sparks BJP-TMC Tussle, Local Tensions In South 24 Parganas
'Maa Kali In Prison Van': Idol Desecration Row In Bengal Sparks BJP-TMC Tussle, Local Tensions
States
Woman From Bengal Allegedly Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Allegedly Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Telangana
Hyderabad ‘Gau Rakshak’ Shot At, BJP Leaders Blame AIMIM Worker, Demand Arrest
Hyderabad ‘Gau Rakshak’ Shot At, BJP Leaders Blame AIMIM Worker, Demand Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget