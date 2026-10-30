Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin warned escalation with Europe leaves no victor.

He cautioned against Baltic Sea shipping restrictions, avoiding Hormuz.

Putin defended calls with Finland, Norway for essential communication.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned that any escalation in tensions with Europe could leave all sides without a winner, saying Moscow did not want a conflict but would respond to any challenge and was prepared to go to war.

Putin also cautioned against imposing restrictions on shipping through the Baltic Sea, warning that interference with maritime navigation could trigger a situation similar to the disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.

“Does someone want the same situation in the Baltic as in the Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz?” Putin asked journalists in Moscow. “We don’t want that, but we will respond to any challenge.”

His remarks came after he hosted a summit with African leaders, during which recent diplomatic contacts with Finland and Norway were also discussed. Putin said Moscow remained open to initiatives aimed at restoring ties with European nations, despite growing friction between Russia and Western capitals.

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Putin Says Russia Is Prepared For War With Europe

The Russian president said Moscow was prepared for the possibility of a war with Europe, but stressed that it was not seeking such a confrontation.

“We are ready, but we want no war with Europe,” he said, adding that any country pursuing a confrontation should be prepared for the consequences.

Putin cautioned that an excessive escalation could result in a situation where “there will be no winners at all if things go too far”. He urged governments to remain mindful of the risks of a wider conflict.

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Putin Defends Finland, Norway Leaders' Calls

Putin also defended Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for speaking to him by telephone during the week.

The calls drew criticism in some European capitals, with certain officials viewing the leaders' decision to engage with Moscow as a departure from the collective European stance towards Russia. The call came ahead of planned United States-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi early next month.

Putin, however, emphasised that maintaining communication was essential to creating conditions for the restoration of relations between Russia and European nations.