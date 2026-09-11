Putin Takes Dig At G7 At BRICS Meet, Says Group Accounts For Just 29% Of World GDP

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putin highlighted BRICS' 40% GDP, surpassing G7's 29% share.

BRICS' large population, dynamic markets boost global growth.

Putin emphasized business ties strengthen international economic relations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a swipe at the Group of Seven (G7) on Friday, saying BRICS countries have contributed more than 40 per cent of the world's GDP over the last five years, compared with 29 per cent for the “so-called” G7.

Putin made the remarks at the BRICS Business Forum on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“Over the last five years, more than 40 per cent of the world GDP has been produced by the BRICS countries, whereas the contribution of the so-called G7, the Group of Seven, I don't know why they call that the Group of Seven, stands at only 29 per cent," Putin said.

Putin Highlights BRICS' Economic Growth

The Russian President said the “world is always changing”, pointing to what he described as objective facts from the last five years.

He said that over the same period, more than half of the growth in the world economy was accounted for by BRICS, while the G7 accounted for only 18 per cent.

BRICS is a global group of eleven major developing countries — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

It serves as a platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues of global and regional significance, as well as matters related to global political and economic governance.

Why Does Putin Say BRICS Is Driving Growth?

Putin attributed BRICS' economic performance to the group's large population and growing domestic markets.

“The answer is simple. The BRICS countries account for more than half of the world's population, and that is why they have great, dynamic, vibrant domestic markets. Our countries see an explosion of growth of urban settlements. Urbanisation is happening very fast, and national companies are on the ascendant, demonstrating themselves to be... world leaders,” he said.

The Russian President also highlighted major companies from BRICS countries, including India's Mahindra, China's Huawei, Brazil's Embraer, the UAE's DPO, and Russia's Rosatom.

“Mahindra, a company from India, offers IT and AI-based solutions. The Chinese Huawei is a global technological giant of world renown, whereas Brazil's Embraer has strong positions in the aerospace industry, whereas DPO from the UAE is a company that is working efficiently in logistics, whereas Russia's Rosatom has been recognised as the world's top one company in peaceful nuclear energy. And there are many other success stories from our business community, but behind each and every one of them is hard work on a daily basis,” he said.

Putin Calls Business Ties 'Backbone' Of Global Economic Relations

Putin also stressed the importance of business-to-business ties between countries, saying such partnerships can help the world overcome the challenges it is facing.

“It is evident that reliable business-to-business ties and economic partnerships are the backbone of international economic relations. They help build these relations in a stronger, resilient manner. They help overcome the problems the world is facing. And right now, the world is undergoing structural, deep, profound shifts,” Putin said.