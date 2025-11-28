Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPutin Says Zelenskyy Government Has ‘Lost Legitimacy’, Rules Out Agreements

Putin Says Zelenskyy Government Has 'Lost Legitimacy', Rules Out Agreements

Putin reiterated that hostilities would stop only if Ukrainian forces withdrew from territories Russia claims. “If they don’t withdraw, we will achieve this by force,” he said.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 12:20 AM (IST)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the Ukrainian government has lost legitimacy and that there is no point in signing any agreement with it. Putin claimed that Kyiv no longer holds legal authority after refusing to hold elections when President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s elected term expired. His remarks come amid ongoing discussions over a possible peace plan and reports that the United States is considering proposals for future negotiations. Putin insisted that Washington has acknowledged Russia’s position but added that more issues need to be resolved before any progress can be made.

'Kyiv Government Has Lost Legitimacy'

Putin dismissed the possibility of meaningful negotiations with the current Ukrainian authorities, saying: “We need to sit down and discuss this seriously. Every word matters.” The Russian leader argued that Zelenskyy’s term expired without elections, which, he claimed, undermines Kyiv’s legitimacy.

Kyiv has responded by saying that elections cannot be held while the country remains under martial law and continues to defend its territory against Russian attacks.

Putin also stated that US President Donald Trump’s proposal was not a draft agreement but “a set of issues put forward for discussion”, adding that it could form the framework for future agreements.

Withdrawal Demand & Threat Of Force

Putin reiterated that hostilities would stop only if Ukrainian forces withdrew from territories Russia claims. “If they don’t withdraw, we will achieve this by force,” he said.

He has previously demanded that Ukraine fully withdraw from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions before Russia considers any peace talks, including areas Russia does not currently control. Putin also wants Ukraine blocked from joining NATO or hosting Western forces.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Moscow next week, while US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll may travel to Kyiv for discussions.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the worst armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 12:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ukraine War Russia Ukraine PUTIN Ukraine -war
