Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPutin’s Armoured Aurus Senat: What Makes It One Of The Safest Cars Across World Leaders

Putin’s Armoured Aurus Senat: What Makes It One Of The Safest Cars Across World Leaders

The Aurus Senat, Putin’s armoured limousine, is engineered to survive bullets, blasts, and chemical threats. A look at why it’s considered one of the world’s most secure cars.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Russian President Vladimir Putin lands in India today for his first visit in four years, and accompanying him is one of the most secretive and heavily fortified cars in the world: the Aurus Senat. His trip includes wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a state banquet, and a review of the full scope of the India–Russia “special and privileged strategic partnership.”

Wherever Putin travels, his bespoke armoured limousine follows. It is a non-negotiable part of his security footprint, reflecting the extraordinary measures taken to protect one of the most closely guarded leaders on the planet.

What Is the Aurus Senat?

The Aurus Senat is Russia’s flagship luxury limousine, crafted specifically for the country’s top leadership. Often described as the “Russian Rolls-Royce,” it marries stately design with cutting-edge protection. It comes with an imposing armoured body, blackout windows, and a plush, technology-packed interior built for both comfort and crisis.

Before the Senat, Putin relied on the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman. That changed when Moscow launched the Kortezh project, an ambitious programme to replace foreign state vehicles with indigenous luxury armoured cars.

Unveiled during Putin’s 2018 inauguration, the Senat is produced by Aurus Motors, a collaboration involving Russia’s NAMI institute, Sollers JSC, and the UAE’s Tawazun Holding. Mass production began in 2021 at Yelabuga, and the car has since made several high-profile diplomatic appearances, including a custom unit gifted to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2024.

A limited civilian version is also sold, with production capped at roughly 120 units a year.

Why the Aurus Senat Is Seen as ‘Virtually Impregnable’

The Senat is engineered to withstand some of the gravest threat scenarios imaginable. Its security features include:

  • Complete bulletproof protection: Built to resist high-calibre and armour-piercing rounds.
  • Defence against missile and drone attacks: The armoured structure is designed to absorb explosive blasts and aerial strikes.
  • Floatation capability: If the vehicle enters water, it can remain afloat and functional until reaching safe ground.
  • Run-flat mobility: Even with all tyres compromised, it can continue moving at high speed.
  • Chemical-attack filtration: The cabin uses an independent filtration system to block toxic gases.
  • High-performance engine: A 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid propels the limousine from 0–100 kmph in approximately 6–9 seconds, with a top speed of about 160 kmph.
  • Luxury interior: Leather upholstery, handcrafted wood trims, advanced climate control, and secure communications create a cocoon of comfort and security.

Price Tag of the Aurus Senat

The base model of the Aurus Senat is priced at around 18 million roubles (roughly Rs 2.5 crore). However, Putin’s fully customised, heavily armoured state version is equipped with classified security systems, making it nearly twice as expensive. These fortified variants are not available for civilian purchase.

When PM Modi Rode in Putin’s Armoured Limousine

In September, after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, Prime Minister Modi joined President Putin for a ride in the Aurus Senat. Putin reportedly waited nearly ten minutes for Modi before they set off. The two leaders are said to have spent close to an hour in conversation during the drive, a rare, informal moment between the heads of two long-standing strategic partners.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Putin India Visit Putin Aurus Senat Aurus Senat Features Putin Car Security Russian Armoured Limousine Safest Cars In The World
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Russia-India Relations: On Two Day India Visit, President Putin's Delegation Includes 7 Key Ministers
Breaking News: Bengal Governor Flags Irregularities After Babri Masjid Foundation Claim Sparks Storm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget