Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in India ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026. The summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, with leaders from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE, along with other partner countries, expected to attend.

As per NDTV report, Putin will stay at ITC Maurya. While several luxury hotels are preparing special dishes for the visiting delegates, reports suggest that the 73-year-old Russian leader travels with one of the world's most closely monitored food security systems.

In fact, meals served to Putin during overseas visits are reportedly prepared by a specialised team that travels with him from Russia. The ingredients are said to undergo extensive checks before being used, while each dish is inspected to minimise potential risks.

What Vladimir Putin Eats During Foreign Visits

Reports suggest that food prepared by hotels or host-country kitchens is generally not part of Putin's routine. Instead, he reportedly travels with trained chefs and support staff from Russia and has also travelled with mobile food-testing equipment.

Meals are reportedly prepared in secure kitchens set up specifically for his visits, using ingredients transported from Russia or thoroughly inspected beforehand.

The system is built around one goal: minimising risk. Both in Russia and during international trips, dishes are thoroughly checked before being served to Putin, often by trained personnel. Even at state banquets, the food he consumes may be prepared separately by his own team. There may be exceptions on certain occasions, but such details have not been publicly confirmed.

What Does Vladimir Putin's Everyday Diet Look Like?

While the precautions surrounding his food are extensive, his everyday diet is reportedly fairly simple. His breakfast is said to include tvorog, a type of Russian cottage cheese, along with honey or porridge. He also reportedly prefers fresh juices and sometimes eats omelettes or raw quail eggs.

His breakfast habits appear to favour protein-rich foods over sugary options.

Fish reportedly features regularly in Putin's diet, particularly fresh or smoked varieties. Lamb is also said to be part of his diet, although rich and heavily seasoned dishes are generally avoided.

His meals are also accompanied by simple salads containing vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers. Reports suggest that he generally avoids sweet desserts, rich pastries and other indulgent foods, except on special occasions.

As for drinks, Putin reportedly likes fresh juices, kefir and herbal drinks. Traditional Russian drinks, including beetroot and horseradish blends, have also been reported as part of his diet.

One reported exception to his otherwise disciplined diet is pistachio ice cream, which has often been cited as a personal favourite.