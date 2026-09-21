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English NewsNewsWorldPutin-Backed United Russia Wins Record 355 Seats In Russian Parliament

Putin-Backed United Russia Wins Record 355 Seats In Russian Parliament

Putin-backed United Russia wins 355 of 450 seats in Russia’s parliament, its biggest-ever tally, in the first vote since the Ukraine war began.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 04:49 PM (IST)

Russia’s ruling United Russia party has secured a commanding majority in the country’s parliamentary election, with preliminary results showing it winning 355 of the 450 seats in the State Duma. According to the Central Election Commission, more than 95% of polling stations had reported results, with United Russia receiving 57.83% of the party-list vote and leading in 208 of the 225 single-member constituencies.

United Russia’s Record

The 355-seat tally would mark United Russia’s biggest result in a parliamentary election. In the previous 2021 election, the party won 324 of the 450 seats.

Russia’s electoral system divides the 450-seat State Duma into two parts: 225 seats are allocated through party-list voting, while the remaining 225 are contested in single-member constituencies.

With more than 95% of the vote counted, United Russia had secured just under 58% of the party-list vote. Its candidates were also leading in 208 of the 225 single-member constituencies, according to the Central Election Commission.

The election is the first parliamentary vote since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. President Vladimir Putin presented the election as a demonstration of support for Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Also Read: Who Is Suryanarayana Doolla? IIT Bombay Professor Removed As Dean After Sahil Wakode’s Suicide

Opposition Restricted

The election was held amid restrictions on opposition parties and candidates. The liberal Yabloko party was barred from contesting the federal ballot, although some of its politicians were permitted to stand in individual constituencies. Several other opposition figures and candidates were also prevented from contesting the election.

The vote also took place in Ukrainian territories that Russia claims to have annexed, including parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine and other governments do not recognise Russia’s annexation of these territories.

The election also coincided with intensified Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory. AP reported that the voting period saw attacks targeting Moscow and other areas, underlining the impact of the war on the election.

President Putin is not a member of United Russia, although he served as the party’s chairman from 2008 to 2012. Dmitry Medvedev succeeded him as chairman.

The reported turnout was around 59%, according to Reuters, although the final figure may change as counting and verification are completed.

Also Read: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Pakistan Strikes Afghanistan; Kabul Warns Islamabad

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 04:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
United Russia PUTIN Russia Elections
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