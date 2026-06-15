Protesters Clash With Police Ahead Of G7 Summit In Geneva

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Clashes erupted near UN in Geneva before G7 summit.

Protesters threw projectiles; police responded with tear gas, water cannons.

Demonstration held in Geneva after France denied protest permits.

G7 leaders will discuss Middle East, Ukraine at summit.

Reported by: Natalie Muller with Reuters, AP, AFP and dpa | Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Clashes broke out between protesters and police near the United Nations (UN) building in Geneva on Sunday on the eve of the G7 summit in the nearby French resort town of Evian.

Demonstrators threw bottles, stones and firecrackers at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.

Witnesses cited by the AFP and Reuters news agencies said protesters targeted the offices of the UN's telecommunication building and threw flares as police tried to clear them from the site.

Thousands of security personnel were deployed in Geneva, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Evian, ahead of the protest organized by an anti-G7 coalition.

G7 protest not allowed in France

Some 20,000 people gathered for a march that began peacefully in the early afternoon before violence broke out.

Some protesters tore down the plywood panels fitted to protect shopfronts and smashed windows, pelted projectiles at police, and set a Tesla on fire.

The demonstration was taking place in Geneva because France declined to issue permits for protests near the G7 summit venue, the Geneva city government said.

Protests are common at G7 gatherings, with demonstrators at the summits often voicing anger over capitalism, globalization, inequality and other issues.

Leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy nations, including US President Donald Trump, are set to gather in Evian on Monday for a three-day meeting.

The agenda is expected to be dominated by wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)