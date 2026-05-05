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HomeNewsWorldProminent Cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees Shot Dead In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Prominent Cleric Maulana Muhammad Idrees Shot Dead In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Maulana Muhammad Idrees was shot dead in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, triggering protests and prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for the assailants.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

A prominent cleric, Sheikh-ul-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idrees, was shot dead in a targeted attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

Unidentified gunmen ambushed his vehicle in the Utmanzai area of Charsadda district, opening fire and injuring two security guards who were accompanying him, news agency PTI reported.

Idrees was widely regarded as a respected religious scholar and was known for his contributions to Islamic education in the region.

Attack During Religious Engagement

According to police, Idrees was on his way to deliver a Dars-e-Hadith (religious lecture) at Darul Uloom Utmanzai when he was attacked. He sustained critical injuries and died while being transported to the District Headquarters Hospital.

His body was later moved to his native village, Turangzai, where large crowds gathered after news of his death spread.

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Protests and Public Outrage

The killing sparked protests across the area, with hundreds of demonstrators marching toward Charsadda city and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Protesters also staged a sit-in at Farooq-e-Azam Chowk, calling for swift justice and enhanced security measures.

Authorities Order Probe

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report from the Regional Police Officer in Mardan and directed law enforcement agencies to expedite the arrest of the attackers.

In a statement, he described Idrees’ services as “unforgettable” and termed the killing a “heinous act.”

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Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack, expressing grief and extending support to the bereaved family. He also instructed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured security personnel.

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Published at : 05 May 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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