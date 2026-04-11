The charity involved in the legal action is Sentebale. It was co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.
Prince Harry Sued By Sentebale Charity He Founded In Memory Of Princess Diana
Prince Harry faces a lawsuit from Sentebale, the charity he founded to honour Princess Diana, amid allegations of reputational harm and governance disputes.
- Sentebale charity files defamation suit against Prince Harry.
- Charity alleges reputational harm from negative media campaign.
- Prince Harry and Mark Dyer deny all claims.
- Dispute continues over charity's governance and resources.
A charity founded by Britain's Prince in tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana, has taken legal action against him, marking a dramatic turn in an already strained relationship. The case centres on allegations of reputational harm, with the Duke firmly denying the claims and pushing back against what his team describes as damaging accusations.
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Legal Action Filed Against Prince Harry
The organisation, Sentebale, initiated proceedings at the High Court in London on March 24, categorising the case under defamation, including libel and slander. Alongside Prince Harry, Mark Dyer, once a trustee of the charity, has also been named in the filings.
In its statement, Sentebale alleged that the legal move follows a coordinated negative media campaign that has disrupted operations and harmed its public image. The charity claimed the situation led to widespread online backlash targeting its leadership.
Responding to the allegations, a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Mark Dyer said, "As Sentebale's co-founder and a founding trustee, they categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims."
The statement further criticised the use of charitable funds for legal proceedings, suggesting those resources should instead benefit the communities the organisation was created to support.
A Charity Built On Legacy
Prince Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, with the aim of supporting young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and later Botswana. The charity’s name, meaning “forget me not” in Sesotho, serves as a poignant tribute to Princess Diana, who died in 1997.
However, tensions within the organisation have been building. In 2025, the charity’s chairperson Sophie Chandauka accused Harry of attempting to force her resignation, sparking a highly public dispute.
Governance Concerns And Resignations
The situation escalated when trustees stepped down after Chandauka refused calls to resign. Subsequently, both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso announced their departure from the organisation.
An investigation by the UK’s Charity Commission later highlighted issues of mismanagement within the charity. It pointed to unclear delegation structures and administrative shortcomings but found no evidence supporting allegations of systemic bullying or harassment.
The Commission also criticised all parties involved for allowing the dispute to unfold publicly, noting that the conflict had significantly damaged the charity’s reputation.
Controversy Surrounding Public Appearances
Further tensions arose over decisions related to public events. Chandauka reportedly objected to the presence of a Netflix camera crew at a 2024 fundraiser, as well as an unplanned appearance by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
These disagreements added to the growing friction within the organisation, turning what began as a philanthropic mission into a high-profile dispute.
A Deepening Rift With Wider Implications
The lawsuit represents another challenge for Prince Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to North America with his family. Despite retaining a limited number of charitable associations, including Sentebale, this latest development underscores the complexities surrounding his philanthropic legacy.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the name of the charity involved in the legal action?
Why has Sentebale taken legal action?
Sentebale initiated legal proceedings against Prince Harry and Mark Dyer for reputational harm and defamation, alleging a negative media campaign disrupted operations and harmed its public image.
What is Sentebale's mission?
Sentebale, meaning 'forget me not', aims to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. It was founded in tribute to Princess Diana.
Have there been other governance issues at Sentebale?
Yes, there have been governance concerns, including accusations of attempted resignation forcing and a UK Charity Commission investigation highlighting mismanagement and administrative shortcomings.