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HomeNewsWorldPrince George To Attend Eton College: Fees, Location And Royal Links Explained

Prince George To Attend Eton College: Fees, Location And Royal Links Explained

Prince George will attend Eton College, following Prince William and Prince Harry. The £63,000-a-year school near Windsor was chosen after family consultations and has a long royal history.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Eton College charges £63,000 annually; educated 20 Prime Ministers.

Prince George will begin attending Eton College from September, Kensington Palace has confirmed, continuing a long-standing royal connection with the prestigious institution. His father, Prince William, became the first senior royal to enrol at Eton in 1995, while Prince Harry joined the school in 1998.

This decision is understood to have followed extensive consideration by William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who reportedly visited several schools, including Marlborough College, Kate's former school, before choosing Eton.

What Are Benefits?

One of Eton's key advantages is its proximity to the family's home. Located just across the river from Windsor Castle, the college is around a 15-minute drive from Adelaide Cottage, where George lives with his family.

William's own experience at Eton was shaped in part by its location, which allowed him to regularly visit his grandmother at Windsor Castle while he was a student.

What Is The Fees?

The prestige of the school comes at a significant cost. Eton College charges annual fees of approximately £63,000, with fees for the 2025/26 academic year set at £21,099.60 per term across three terms, according to the college's website.

Founded in 1440, Eton has educated generations of prominent figures, including 20 British prime ministers, from Robert Walpole to David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

Other notable former students include George Orwell, Eddie Redmayne and Damian Lewis.

George, 12, currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire, where his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, also study.

William's first day at Eton on September 6, 1995, was widely covered by the media, with photographs showing him arriving alongside his parents, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and his younger brother Harry.

Reflecting on his years at the school in an interview at age 18, William said: "I've really enjoyed being able to go about Eton as just another student."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a key advantage of Eton College's location for Prince George?

Eton College is conveniently located across the river from Windsor Castle, about a 15-minute drive from the family's home at Adelaide Cottage. This proximity allows him to be close to his family.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prince William Prince Harry Prince George Windsor Eton College
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