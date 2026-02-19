Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday For 'Misconduct' Amid Epstein Files Row

Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday For 'Misconduct' Amid Epstein Files Row

Andrew arrest: The arrest, made at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate, follows allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a statement from Thames Valley Police.

Photographs showing unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate shortly after 8 a.m. were published on Thursday, fuelling speculation before the force confirmed the arrest.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.”

Allegations Under Review

Officers have been assessing allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, shared sensitive information with convicted billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy.

The investigation centres on claims linked to his official role, though police have not disclosed further details about the nature of the alleged information.

Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Prince Andrew Epstein Files
