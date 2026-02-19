Ex-Prince Andrew Arrested On Birthday For 'Misconduct' Amid Epstein Files Row

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a statement from Thames Valley Police.

Photographs showing unmarked police vehicles and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate shortly after 8 a.m. were published on Thursday, fuelling speculation before the force confirmed the arrest.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time.”

Allegations Under Review

Officers have been assessing allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, shared sensitive information with convicted billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the United Kingdom’s trade envoy.

The investigation centres on claims linked to his official role, though police have not disclosed further details about the nature of the alleged information.