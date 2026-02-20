Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Royal scandals may dominate modern headlines. But nearly 400 years ago, a far more explosive royal crisis shook Britain to its core.

A reigning king was arrested. Tried. Convicted of treason. And publicly executed by his own subjects.

That monarch was Charles I of England, a direct ancestor of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (earlier known as Great Britain’s Prince Andrew, or His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, a title bestowed upon him by his mother then Queen Elizabeth II upon his marriage in 1986).

The parallels are historical, not equivalent. But the story of Charles I is the ultimate reminder that even royalty, at its most powerful, is not immune to political reckoning.

The King Who Believed He Answered Only To God

When Charles I took the throne in 1625, he believed deeply in the doctrine of Divine Right, that kings derived authority from God, not Parliament.

That belief would cost him everything.

He dissolved Parliament repeatedly. He imposed taxes without its consent. He enforced controversial religious reforms that alarmed Protestant England. What began as political tension soon escalated into open warfare.

In 1642, the country fractured into two armed camps in the English Civil War. Picture this scenario:

On one side: Royalists loyal to the king.

On the other: Parliamentarians led militarily by figures such as Oliver Cromwell.

This was no palace intrigue. It was civil war.

The Unthinkable: A Reigning Monarch Arrested

By 1646, Charles had lost the first phase of the war and surrendered. But he continued secret negotiations, hoping to divide his enemies and regain power.

Instead, events spiralled. In December 1648, Charles I was forcibly taken into custody by Parliament’s New Model Army. A reigning English king had been arrested by his own subjects, an unprecedented rupture in centuries of monarchy.

But what followed was even more astonishing.

Tried For Treason Against His Own People

In January 1649, a specially convened High Court charged Charles I with high treason, not against the crown, but against the people of England. The accusation rewrote political theory in real time.

Charles refused to recognise the court’s authority. No king, he insisted, could be judged by earthly institutions. But Parliament had already crossed the Rubicon. The verdict was inevitable.

He was sentenced to death.

The Execution That Changed Britain

On 30 January 1649, outside the Banqueting House at Whitehall, Charles I was beheaded before a stunned crowd.

England abolished the monarchy. The country became the Commonwealth of England. Cromwell would rule as Lord Protector.

For the first and only time in British history, a reigning monarch had been arrested, tried, deposed and executed by his own government.

It was an event so seismic that it permanently altered the structure of British governance.

The Bloodline Survives, But The Rules Change

The monarchy was restored in 1660 under Charles’s son, Charles II of England. But it returned weaker.

Over the next decades, especially after the Glorious Revolution of 1688, Parliament emerged supreme. The idea that a monarch could rule without restraint had been buried alongside Charles I.

Fast forward centuries.

The House of Stuart gave way to Hanover, then Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, and finally Windsor. Through that lineage, Charles I remains a direct ancestor of modern British royals, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, roughly 11 generations removed.

But the monarchy they inhabit today exists within strict constitutional limits born from Charles I’s downfall.

A Crown Redefined By Crisis

Charles I lost his throne because he refused limits on royal authority. Modern royals operate within a system designed precisely to prevent such absolute power from ever returning. That is the enduring legacy of 1649.

The British crown survived the execution of a king, but it survived by transforming itself. From divine right to parliamentary sovereignty. From unchecked authority to ceremonial leadership.

History does not repeat itself neatly. But it leaves fingerprints. And one of those fingerprints belongs to a king who learned, too late, that even royalty can be called to account.

Back To The Present

Police are reported to have arrived at Royal Lodge to continue searching the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was released after 11 hours in custody on Thursday, 19 February 2026, following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Although Andrew was stripped of several royal titles last October (including his title as prince) he remains eighth in line to the throne. Removing him from the line of succession would require an Act of Parliament and the consent of all Commonwealth realms that recognise King Charles III as head of state, as any change would affect their succession laws as well, say reports.

Andrew also technically remains a Counsellor of State, authorised to stand in for the monarch if required, though in practice, only working royals undertake such duties, and he stepped back from public life in 2019 after backlash over his interview with BBC Newsnight concerning his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.