President Murmu concludes Moldova visit; pitches India as investment destination

Chisinau (Moldova), Jul 20 (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday concluded her historic state visit to Moldova, during which discussions were held on several bilateral matters, including boosting trade and investment, and reforms of the UN Security Council.

Murmu, the first Indian head of state to visit the eastern European country, was accompanied by a high-level business delegation from India.

Addressing the India-Moldova Business Forum, the president highlighted the vast potential for collaboration in sectors such as digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital public infrastructure.

Other key sectors include infrastructure development, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, and logistics.

“India also offers good business opportunities for Moldovan companies for trade and investment. We remain committed to fostering a transparent, predictable and investor-friendly business environment. I invite Moldovan businesses to come and explore India,” Murmu said.

She also encouraged Indian companies to explore investment opportunities in Moldova.

The two countries also discussed reforms of multilateral organisations, including the UN Security Council, and cooperation in the fight against terrorism, among other key areas.

As a special gesture of friendship, Murmu presented a bust of Mahatma Gandhi to Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

As part of her day-long visit, the president laid a wreath at the Monument of Stefan cel Mare si Sfant (Stephen the Great), paying tribute to one of Moldova's most revered national figures.

Murmu also met Igor Grosu, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, and interacted with members of the India-Moldova Parliamentary Friendship Group.

These engagements highlighted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening mutual understanding, strengthening institutional linkages and bringing the two democratic societies closer together, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George said.

Later, Murmu and Sandu jointly addressed the India-Moldova Business Forum, which brought together leading business representatives from both countries to explore fresh opportunities in trade, investment, innovation and technology.

George said one of the most important focuses of the visit was on 3Ts -- trade, technology and tourism.

He also said India and Moldova had finalised a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in higher education, which is expected to be signed shortly.

The state visit reaffirmed the shared resolve of India and Moldova to build a stronger, broader and more substantive partnership, George said.

Rooted in democratic values, mutual respect and a common aspiration for peace and prosperity, India-Moldova relations are poised to enter a new era of closer engagement and enduring friendship, he added.

Later in the evening, President Murmu interacted with members of the Indian community and Friends of India.

The community welcomed the president with warmth and enthusiasm, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a social media post.

She also attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Sandu before leaving for North Macedonia on the second leg of her three-nation visit.

Murmu's visit to North Macedonia will also be the first by an Indian President to the landlocked southeast European country.

In the final leg of her tour, she will travel to Romania from July 23 to 25 at the invitation of Romanian President Nicusor Dan.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma and Lok Sabha member Vijay Baghel are part of the official delegation accompanying President Murmu. PTI AKV SCY SCY

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