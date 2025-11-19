Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed In Sydney After BMW Collision; Teen Driver Charged

Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed In Sydney After BMW Collision; Teen Driver Charged

A pregnant Indian-origin woman and her unborn child died after a BMW crash in Sydney’s Hornsby. Police arrested and charged the 19-year-old driver as investigations continue.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 07:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman who was eight months pregnant has died, along with her unborn child, after a devastating crash in Sydney’s Hornsby suburb, according to a report by 9 News.

The victim, Samanvitha Dhareshwar, had been walking with her husband and their three-year-old son on Friday when tragedy struck. The family had been preparing to welcome their second child in just a matter of weeks.

Collision Sends Car Hurtling Forward

As per the 9 News report, New South Wales Police said a Kia Carnival had slowed to let the family cross the footpath. In that moment, a BMW sedan, allegedly driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, crashed into the Kia, propelling it forward with force and striking Dhareshwar.

Emergency crews reached the scene quickly, and paramedics provided immediate care before rushing her to Westmead Hospital. Despite extensive efforts, both she and her unborn baby could not be saved.

‘Very Confronting’ Scene for First Responders

Assistant Commissioner David Driver of the NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command described the aftermath as “very confronting” for first responders. “It’s particularly tragic when people pass away and indeed when there’s children involved,” he said. “This is a terrible, terrible story.”

Teen Driver Faces Serious Charges

Papazoglu was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and later released. After officers reviewed dashcam footage, police arrested him in Wahroonga. He was taken to Hornsby Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving (occasioning death) and causing loss of foetus – death of a pregnant woman, the report said.

Investigations Still Underway

The 48-year-old driver of the Kia Carnival escaped unharmed. Police say the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 07:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Origin Woman Indian-origin Woman Sydney Crash Hornsby Accident BMW Collision
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
News
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Technology
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget