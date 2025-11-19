Pregnant Indian-Origin Woman Killed In Sydney After BMW Collision; Teen Driver Charged

A 33-year-old Indian-origin woman who was eight months pregnant has died, along with her unborn child, after a devastating crash in Sydney’s Hornsby suburb, according to a report by 9 News.

The victim, Samanvitha Dhareshwar, had been walking with her husband and their three-year-old son on Friday when tragedy struck. The family had been preparing to welcome their second child in just a matter of weeks.

Collision Sends Car Hurtling Forward

As per the 9 News report, New South Wales Police said a Kia Carnival had slowed to let the family cross the footpath. In that moment, a BMW sedan, allegedly driven by 19-year-old Aaron Papazoglu, crashed into the Kia, propelling it forward with force and striking Dhareshwar.

Emergency crews reached the scene quickly, and paramedics provided immediate care before rushing her to Westmead Hospital. Despite extensive efforts, both she and her unborn baby could not be saved.

‘Very Confronting’ Scene for First Responders

Assistant Commissioner David Driver of the NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command described the aftermath as “very confronting” for first responders. “It’s particularly tragic when people pass away and indeed when there’s children involved,” he said. “This is a terrible, terrible story.”

Teen Driver Faces Serious Charges

Papazoglu was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and later released. After officers reviewed dashcam footage, police arrested him in Wahroonga. He was taken to Hornsby Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving (occasioning death) and causing loss of foetus – death of a pregnant woman, the report said.

Investigations Still Underway

The 48-year-old driver of the Kia Carnival escaped unharmed. Police say the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.