HomeNewsWorld15 Killed In Lisbon Streetcar Crash, Foreign Nationals Among Victims

15 Killed In Lisbon Streetcar Crash, Foreign Nationals Among Victims

In Portugal, the tram (Lisbon Streetcar), popular with tourists, reportedly lost control on a bend, crashing into a building.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 15 people were killed and 18 others injured after a popular electric streetcar derailed and crashed in central Lisbon on Wednesday evening, in one of the deadliest transport accidents in the Portuguese capital in recent years. The crash occurred around 6 PM near Praça dos Restauradores, a bustling square in the heart of the city.

Lisbon Streetcar Crash

The iconic yellow-and-white tram, widely used by tourists to navigate Lisbon’s steep hills, toppled onto its side after apparently losing control on a sharp bend, reported Al Jazeera. Its sides and roof were severely damaged, with the vehicle crashing into a nearby building.

According to the National Institute for Medical Emergencies (INEM), five of the injured are in serious condition, including a child. Several foreign nationals were also among the victims, though authorities have not yet released their identities, reported BBC.

Eyewitnesses described the tram accelerating uncontrollably down the hill, fueling suspicions of a mechanical failure. Emergency crews rushed to the scene with dozens of responders working into the night to rescue passengers trapped in the mangled carriage.

Video footage showed rescuers cutting through twisted metal and shattered wood to reach survivors. Forensic teams continued examining the wreckage into Thursday morning.

In a swift response, the Portuguese government declared Thursday a national day of mourning, while Lisbon city officials announced three days of local mourning to honor the victims. Flags will fly at half-mast across public buildings.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro expressed condolences to the families of those killed, calling the accident a “national tragedy” and vowing a full investigation.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Portugal Lisbon
