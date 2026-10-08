Political leaders from across world greet PM Modi on completing 25 years in public office

Tokyo/Kathmandu, Oct 7 (PTI): Political leaders from various countries across the world, including Japan, Bhutan and the Philippines, on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public office.

Modi was elected as the chief minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and went on to serve three consecutive terms in the state. He was subsequently elected as prime minister of India in 2014.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi extended her best wishes to Modi on the occasion and praised his contribution to India's development and its standing on the international stage.

"For years, he has been striving to realise the development of Indian society and the nation, and since 2001, he has been serving in the position of head of government with his outstanding political leadership," she said in a post on X.

"Along with accelerating India's development, he has elevated India's prestige to new heights on the international stage as well. For all these accomplishments, as a fellow politician, I express my sentiments of respect," she said.

Referring to her recent visit to India in July, Takaichi said she had a "fortunate opportunity" to deliberate with Modi on concrete steps to take the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership to the "next level".

Noting that next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-India diplomatic relations, she said she wishes to work with PM Modi to realise a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, "so that Japan and India, which share a strategic direction, can further advance our partnership".

Thanking Takaichi, Modi said her visit to India this July "will remain unforgettable" for him as well.

"It has further strengthened the India-Japan partnership... I am confident that our bilateral relations will reach new heights on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic ties," he said in a social media post.

In his greetings, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay called Modi "an avatar of our times".

Recalling his meeting with Modi in New Delhi in 2019, as a private citizen, Tobgay said he told the Indian prime minister he saw him as an elder brother and "as an avatar of Vishnu".

"In our part of the world, I explained, enlightened rulers have long been regarded as such," Tobgay said, adding that Modi awakened in Indians a "powerful belief in themselves and in their country".

"They seemed prouder of India, more ambitious about its possibilities and more confident of its place in the world," he said, adding that these were, to him, the qualities of an enlightened ruler.

Thanking Tobgay for his "heartfelt message", Modi said India and Bhutan are bound by an enduring partnership rooted in mutual trust and understanding.

"I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to advance our shared vision of Viksit Bharat and a prosperous Bhutan," he said.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said Modi has dedicated himself to building a better life for the people of India.

Under Modi's leadership, he said India has made steady strides through manufacturing growth and infrastructure development, and has demonstrated resilience in the face of various challenges.

Such achievements stand as a source of pride for the Indian people and provide a foundation for expanding India’s global role, the president said.

"As Special Strategic Partners, the ROK and India are shaping a future of growth and innovation together. We will continue to support the aspirations and growth of businesses and young people in both countries, bringing the shared vision we set out in New Delhi last April to fruition.

I look forward to seeing you again, this time in Seoul. I wish you good health and extend to the people of India the deep friendship of the people of the Republic of Korea," he said.

Thanking him for the "warm message", Modi recalled Lee's visit to India in April, which gave a "fresh momentum" to the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"I am confident that together we will deepen our multi-faceted cooperation and advance our shared vision for global peace, stability and prosperity," he said.

Philippines President Bongbong Marcos wished Modi continued success in his service to the people of India.

"From Gujarat to leading the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Modi's journey has been marked by a strong emphasis on good governance, innovation, technology, infrastructure and development, contributing to India’s transformation and its growing role on the global stage," he said on X.

Marcos said India-Philippines ties continue to grow "from strength to strength", adding that he looks forward to welcoming Modi to Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits in November.

Modi in his reply said India deeply values its Strategic Partnership with the Philippines.

"I look forward to our continued engagement and further deepening of the friendship between our nations," he said.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever congratulated Modi on "25 years of continuous leadership in government, from Gujarat to New Delhi", saying he looked forward to further deepening the strong partnership between the two countries.

Thanking Wever, Modi said he look forward to build on the "positive momentum in our relations and further strengthen our bilateral partnership".

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah took to X to wish Modi.

"Warm congratulations & best wishes to Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi on completing 25 Years of dedicated public service. Nepal wishes you and your Government continued success and prosperity in the years ahead," said a post by the handle of the Nepalese prime minister's office.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in a social media post said India is "blessed" to have Modi.

"Few people can say they have devoted a quarter of a century to serving their country, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India. I know how deeply you care about India and its future, and the world can see how high you have raised India," he said.

Thanking Vucic for his "warm words and friendship", Modi said he deeply appreciates his personal contribution to strengthening the India-Serbia partnership.

"Under your leadership, Serbia has undergone an extraordinary transformation. You have served Serbia with determination and dedication. I look forward to taking the India-Serbia partnership to even greater heights," he said.

Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wished Modi on the "truly historic milestone".

"A quarter-century of unbroken leadership is a rare achievement in any democracy," he said, adding that Modi has led with "vision and an unwavering commitment to development".

"Nigeria deeply values the strategic partnership between our two great nations," he said.

Recalling Modi's visit to Abuja in November 2024, he said it gave fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, energy, defence and security, health, education, and technology.

"As fellow democracies and leading voices of the Global South, Nigeria and India share a common commitment to a fairer, more inclusive and more representative international order. I remain confident that, under his continued leadership, the bonds of friendship between our peoples will grow ever stronger," he said.

In his reply, Modi said India and Nigeria are close partners and leading voices of the Global South.

"I look forward to continuing our cooperation to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and advance our shared vision for a more inclusive, prosperous and peaceful world," he said.

Congratulating his "dear friend" Modi, Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit expressed his appreciation for the friendship India has extended to Dominica and the generosity shown to its people.

"I value the bond between our nations and look forward to building on it in the years ahead," he said.

Modi thanked Skerrit for his "warm wishes and thoughtful words", saying that India deeply values its enduring friendship with Dominica.

"We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and working together for the shared progress and prosperity of the people of our nations," he said.

Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko congratulated Modi on completing 25 years at the helm of government.

"We commend you for your dedication and service to the people of India. We wish you success in the years ahead and look forward to the enduring friendship between our countries," he said.

Modi appreciated Boko's warm wishes, saying that India greatly values the friendship with Botswana.

"I look forward to working together to further strengthen our close ties," he said. PTI GRS SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)