'They Don't Need Validation': PoK PM Hits Back At Khawaja Asif Over Remark, Seeks Apology

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PoK PM criticized Pak Defence Minister over Kashmiri identity remarks.

Defence Minister defined identity by struggle; citing PoK governance.

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Pakistan after Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore publicly criticised Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his reported remarks questioning the Kashmiri identity of some PoK residents.

According to reports, Rathore's comments on X were in response to Asif's recent television interview, in which he allegedly said that residents of Rawalakot and Mirpur in PoK were "not proper Kashmiris." ABP Live could not independently verify Asif's reported remarks.

'PoK Don't Need Validation'

Responding sharply, Rathore said the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not require validation of their identity from Pakistan's defence minister or anyone else.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir do not need validation of their identity from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif or anybody else for that matter," Rathore wrote, adding that "boomers such as him and their antics are creating divisions instead of bringing people closer."

Rathore further accused Asif of attempting to deflect criticism after facing backlash over his reported comments.

"After noticing the backlash over his faux pas, he's now trying to cover it up by finding faults in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's governance," he said.

PoK PM Demands Apology

Rathore's remarks came after Asif reportedly sought to clarify his statement, arguing that Kashmiri identity is defined by years of struggle and sacrifice rather than birth certificates. The defence minister also reportedly referred to governance issues in PoK while defending his position.

Rejecting the explanation, Rathore said, "Sir, ask your higher-ups and they'll tell you how well we've governed. A more dignified act would be to address the elephant in the room and apologise for your original remarks instead of scapegoating our governance."

India Rejects Khawaja Asif's Remarks

Separately, India earlier this week strongly criticised Khawaja Asif over his recent remarks threatening military action if Pakistan's water security was affected.

Responding to the comments, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan was attempting to divert attention from its domestic failures and human rights record.

"Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims with the contempt they deserve," Jaiswal said.

He also said the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a direct consequence of Pakistan's "decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression" in the territory under its control.