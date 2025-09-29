Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPoK On The Boil: Civil Unrest Erupts As Locals Take To Streets Against Pakistan Govt, Clash With Forces

PoK On The Boil: Civil Unrest Erupts As Locals Take To Streets Against Pakistan Govt, Clash With Forces

PoK is witnessing widespread protests and clashes with Pakistani forces, fuelled by economic exploitation, lack of representation, and high prices.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is witnessing conditions akin to a civil war. People are physically confronting Pakistani police and paramilitary Frontier Corps, seizing their batons, helmets, and shields. Merchants across all districts of PoK, frustrated with the Pakistani government, have shut down shops, imposing a de facto lockdown. Whether in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, or Rawalakot, shops remain closed, and people are taking to the streets against the Pakistani authorities.

Photo: Shivank Mishra
Photo: Shivank Mishra

The protests are organised under the banner of the Awami Action Committee, demanding an end to discrimination against Kashmiris by the Pakistani government.

Police, Paramilitary Forces Clash with Protesters

To suppress the shutdown, the Pakistani government has deployed more than 2,000 paramilitary Frontier Corps and Islamabad police personnel across PoK. Exclusive images and videos obtained by ABP News from the Kohala area of PoK’s capital, Muzaffarabad, show Kashmiris beating Frontier Corps personnel during protests and looting their equipment. In retaliation, police and paramilitary forces resorted to stone-pelting against demonstrators.

Kashmiris beating Frontier Corps personnel | Photo: Shivank Mishra
Kashmiris beating Frontier Corps personnel | Photo: Shivank Mishra

 

PoK On The Boil: Civil Unrest Erupts As Locals Take To Streets Against Pakistan Govt, Clash With Forces
Kashmiris looting Frontier Corps' equipment | Photo: Shivank Mishra

Long-standing Grievances Over Resources and Representation

Across PoK, while shops remain closed, people are shouting slogans against the Pakistani government, demanding their rights. The protests are fuelled by issues such as the Mangla Dam and Neelum–Jhelum projects, which generate electricity from PoK’s rivers and land, yet local Kashmiris see little benefit. Around 60% of this electricity is supplied to Pakistan’s Punjab province and other areas. Additionally, Pakistan appoints 12 members to PoK’s assembly, with nominees often coming from Indian-administered Kashmir, effectively silencing local voices for Pakistan’s political gains.

Anger In PoK Over Exploitation, Rising Prices

Since Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in 1948, it has systematically exploited the region and its people. Instead of building universities and medical colleges, the Pakistani government has established terrorist training camps in PoK. Currently, PoK has only six government colleges and two medical colleges, which face chronic shortages of facilities. Meanwhile, more than 12 large terror training camps like Abdullah bin Masood, and over 20 medium-sized centres like Markaz Shohada-e-Kashmir, exist with support from Pakistan’s government and military.

One major demand of the protesters is subsidies for essential commodities such as flour, rice, and lentils, as prices in PoK are extremely high — rice at PKR 301/kg, flour at PKR 110/kg, red lentils (masoor dal) at PKR 360/kg, and pigeon peas (arhar dal) at PKR 710/kg. By comparison, in India, premium basmati rice costs ₹110/kg, wheat flour ₹42/kg, and arhar dal ₹112/kg.

Also read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Government Muzaffarabad POK Pakistan Pakistan Police Mirpur Rawalakot Frontier Corps Awami Action Committee
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PoK On The Boil: Civil Unrest Erupts As Locals Take To Streets Against Pakistan Govt, Clash With Forces
PoK On The Boil: Civil War-Like Protests Erupt As Locals Take To Streets Against Pak Govt, Clash With Forces
India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cities
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Power, Unplanned Roadshow’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Karur Stampede: Police Blame Vijay’s ‘Display Of Political Power’; Report Says TVK Sought Power Cut
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget