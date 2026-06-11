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HomeNewsWorld‘Pakistanis Killed Our People’: Resident Confronts Police Helpline Over Claims Of Normalcy In PoJK

‘Pakistanis Killed Our People’: Resident Confronts Police Helpline Over Claims Of Normalcy In PoJK

During the call, the man accuses authorities of hiding the true situation and questions why comments are disabled on police social media posts if normalcy has returned.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Conversation highlights public anger amid ongoing PoJK protests.

A resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) sharply criticised local authorities during a call to the PoJK Police helpline, accusing them of concealing the true scale of unrest and presenting a misleading picture of normalcy to the public.

An audio recording of the conversation, accessed by ABP News, captures the caller expressing frustration with the PoJK Police's handling of information amid ongoing anti-government protests and disturbances in the region. The caller alleges that official social media posts do not reflect the reality on the ground and questions the force's credibility.

During the call, the man challenges the police narrative by asking why the comment section on the force's social media accounts has been disabled if the situation across PoJK is genuinely peaceful.

Caller Questions Official Version of Events

The caller repeatedly disputes claims that conditions have stabilised, insisting that several areas, including Rawalakot, continue to face serious unrest.

Expressing anger, he tells the police operator that the region remains in turmoil and accuses Pakistani authorities of suppressing information about developments on the ground. He further alleges that residents have been killed and claims that security forces have opened fire on civilians.

The caller also asserts that hundreds of people have lost their lives during the unrest, though these claims were made during the conversation and were not independently verified in the recording.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Army Suffers Major Setback As Mi-17 Crashes In PoK, 20 Soldiers Believed Onboard

Police Operator Struggles to Respond

Throughout the exchange, the female police operator is heard repeatedly stating that she does not have information about the situation being described by the caller.

As the conversation grows increasingly tense, the operator attempts to calm the man and identifies herself as a woman while responding to his concerns.

The caller then requests to speak with a male police officer. However, the operator informs him that she is the officer currently on duty and responsible for handling the call.

ALSO READ | US Renews Offensive Against Iran After Trump's Warning; Tehran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

Audio Reflects Public Anger Amid Ongoing Protests

The conversation highlights the deep frustration among sections of the population in PoJK as demonstrations and unrest continue across the region.

During the call, the resident repeatedly accuses the PoJK Police, the Pakistani military and the government of hiding the true situation from the public. He alleges that authorities are promoting claims of normalcy despite continuing disturbances in several areas.

The recording has drawn attention for offering a glimpse into the growing public discontent and the widening gap between official messaging and the perceptions of some residents amid the ongoing turmoil.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the audio recording highlight about the situation in PoJK?

The recording highlights deep public frustration and anger among PoJK residents amid ongoing protests. It shows a widening gap between official messaging and the perceptions of some residents regarding the turmoil.

Published at : 11 Jun 2026 07:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Protests Pakistan Pojk
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