EXCLUSIVE | PoJK Protest Leaders Claim Food Supplies Blocked As Unrest Enters Day 18

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PoJK protests persist 18 days amid essential supply disruption claims.

Exclusive footage reveals supply trucks stranded at Kahuta checkpoint.

Shortages reported across PoJK; protesters allege food confiscation.

Protest leader alleges authorities starve people, warns of escalation.

As the protest movement in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) entered its 18th day on Friday, allegations of a prolonged disruption in the supply of essential commodities continued to dominate the unrest. Protest leaders claimed that restrictions imposed at key entry points have prevented food supplies from reaching several parts of the region for the past two weeks.

According to the protesters, hundreds of trucks carrying rice, pulses, milk and other essential goods remain stranded at the Kahuta border, where they allege movement has been stopped by the Punjab Police and Pakistani Rangers. The claims come amid an ongoing standoff between the protest movement and Pakistani authorities, with no indication of dialogue or a breakthrough.

ABP News has obtained exclusive access to footage from the Kahuta checkpoint showing long queues of PoJK-bound trucks waiting at the border. The footage, recorded late at night, shows supply vehicles lined up at the checkpoint, while several truck drivers can be heard alleging that they have been prevented from proceeding into PoJK.

Reports of Shortages Surface Across PoJK

Protest organisers claim the disruption in supplies has begun affecting daily life across multiple districts. They allege that stocks of milk and other household essentials are running low in several areas.

Among the visuals circulating from the region is a video from Neelum Valley purportedly showing a four-year-old girl crying over the lack of milk at home and appealing for milk trucks to be allowed through. Separate visuals from Mirpur are also being cited by protesters as evidence of dwindling household supplies.

The protesters further allege that restrictions extend beyond commercial transport. According to them, Pakistani Rangers are stopping private vehicles carrying groceries or dairy products from neighbouring Pakistani areas, searching the vehicles and confiscating food items before allowing them to proceed.

ALSO READ: PoJK Uprising: 50,000 Gather In Rawalakot, Demand 'Pakistan Army Leave Kashmir' | Exclusive

Exclusive Footage Raises Questions Over Supply Movement

The exclusive footage accessed by ABP News shows rows of trucks carrying essential commodities waiting at the Kahuta checkpoint instead of moving towards PoJK. Drivers seen in the videos question the restrictions and allege that they have been unable to deliver their consignments.

Additional footage recorded during the day purportedly shows Pakistani Rangers conducting searches of private vehicles at border checkpoints before allowing them to cross.

Pakistani authorities have maintained that the disruption is linked to the ongoing protest movement. Protest organisers, however, reject that claim and allege that restrictions are being enforced by security agencies.

JKJAAC Leader Warns of Escalation

Addressing a public gathering, Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) leader Sardar Aman Khan criticised the security measures at Kahuta and accused the authorities of attempting to pressure the protest movement.

"The Pakistan Army has set up checkpoints at Kahuta to starve our people and arrest our youth. If the Committee gives us the green light just once, we will march down and show this regime how things are actually blocked," Khan said during his address.

He also criticised the role of Pakistan's military establishment, alleging that it presents itself as the sole authority on patriotism.

ALSO READ: PoJK Protest Crackdown: 2 Killed, 8 Injured As Rangers Open Fire Near LoC

Protest Movement Continues Without Breakthrough

The agitation has now entered its 18th consecutive day, with no reported dialogue between protest representatives and Islamabad. Protest organisers say the movement will continue until their demands are addressed.

They also allege that, after failing to end the agitation through force, the authorities have turned to restricting the movement of essential supplies into PoJK. Despite the reported shortages, demonstrations continue across several parts of the region, with protesters showing no signs of ending the agitation.