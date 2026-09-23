PM Modi Likely To Visit US For G20 Summit In December, Trump Meeting In Focus

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi expected for December G20 Summit in Florida.

Modi-Trump meeting likely regarding trade, Russian oil concerns.

Quad leaders' meeting and Canada visit also anticipated.

PM Modi Trump Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the United States in December to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Florida, where US President Donald Trump is scheduled to host leaders from across the world, people familiar with the matter said. The summit is set to take place on December 14 and 15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. If Modi travels to the US, a bilateral meeting with Trump is likely to be among the key engagements on the sidelines of the summit. The proposed meeting comes at a significant point in India-US relations, particularly as the two countries continue discussions on trade.

While New Delhi has not formally announced Modi's visit, an official confirmation is expected closer to the event, as per reports.

Modi-Trump Meet

A meeting between Modi and Trump would come amid ongoing negotiations over bilateral trade and concerns surrounding Washington's tariff measures on Indian imports. The issue of India's continued purchases of Russian oil has also emerged as a major point of contention, with the US threatening tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Indian goods in connection with the purchases.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has said Modi is among the leaders Trump is particularly keen to meet during the G20 gathering. Gor has also indicated that Modi's US visit could involve engagements beyond the summit itself.

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The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in June. Their discussions covered trade, defence, energy and technology, along with progress towards an interim bilateral trade agreement.

Quad Meet In Focus

Preparations are also reportedly underway for a possible meeting of the Quad leaders around the same period.

The grouping brings together India, the United States, Japan and Australia. A Quad leaders' summit, if scheduled alongside the G20, could add another major diplomatic engagement to Modi's proposed December itinerary.

Gor had earlier said Washington would be pleased to welcome Modi back to the US and referred to an invitation extended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his India visit. "Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him. We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20," Gor said at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, as per reports.

Gor has also spoken about the importance of maintaining close engagement between Washington and New Delhi.

Canada Visit Expected

Modi's proposed December travel schedule could also include Canada, where Prime Minister Mark Carney has indicated that he expects to host his Indian counterpart.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Carney pointed to progress in India-Canada trade negotiations and described the bilateral relationship as important across several areas.

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Trade Talks In Spotlight

The potential December meetings come as India and the US continue to work through differences over trade and tariffs.

For New Delhi, Modi's possible discussions with Trump could provide an opportunity to take up bilateral economic issues at the leadership level. Any formal schedule, however, will depend on the finalisation of the prime minister's travel plans and the official programme for the G20 summit.

With the G20, a possible Quad meeting and a Canada visit potentially falling within the same period, Modi's December itinerary could involve multiple high-level engagements across North America.