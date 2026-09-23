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English NewsNewsWorldPM Modi Likely To Visit US For G20 Summit In December, Trump Meeting In Focus

PM Modi Likely To Visit US For G20 Summit In December, Trump Meeting In Focus

PM Modi Trump Meet: PM Modi is likely to visit the US for the December G20 summit, with a possible Trump meeting and Canada visit also in focus.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi expected for December G20 Summit in Florida.
  • Modi-Trump meeting likely regarding trade, Russian oil concerns.
  • Quad leaders' meeting and Canada visit also anticipated.

PM Modi Trump Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the United States in December to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Florida, where US President Donald Trump is scheduled to host leaders from across the world, people familiar with the matter said. The summit is set to take place on December 14 and 15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. If Modi travels to the US, a bilateral meeting with Trump is likely to be among the key engagements on the sidelines of the summit. The proposed meeting comes at a significant point in India-US relations, particularly as the two countries continue discussions on trade.

While New Delhi has not formally announced Modi's visit, an official confirmation is expected closer to the event, as per reports.

Modi-Trump Meet

A meeting between Modi and Trump would come amid ongoing negotiations over bilateral trade and concerns surrounding Washington's tariff measures on Indian imports. The issue of India's continued purchases of Russian oil has also emerged as a major point of contention, with the US threatening tariffs of up to 100 per cent on Indian goods in connection with the purchases.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has said Modi is among the leaders Trump is particularly keen to meet during the G20 gathering. Gor has also indicated that Modi's US visit could involve engagements beyond the summit itself.

ALSO READ: Trump’s 37-Minute UNGA Speech Puts ‘America First’ At Centre, From Iran Threat To Cuba Warning: Highlights

The two leaders last met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, in June. Their discussions covered trade, defence, energy and technology, along with progress towards an interim bilateral trade agreement.

Quad Meet In Focus

Preparations are also reportedly underway for a possible meeting of the Quad leaders around the same period.

The grouping brings together India, the United States, Japan and Australia. A Quad leaders' summit, if scheduled alongside the G20, could add another major diplomatic engagement to Modi's proposed December itinerary.

Gor had earlier said Washington would be pleased to welcome Modi back to the US and referred to an invitation extended by Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his India visit. "Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him. We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20," Gor said at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, as per reports.

Gor has also spoken about the importance of maintaining close engagement between Washington and New Delhi.

Canada Visit Expected

Modi's proposed December travel schedule could also include Canada, where Prime Minister Mark Carney has indicated that he expects to host his Indian counterpart.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Carney pointed to progress in India-Canada trade negotiations and described the bilateral relationship as important across several areas.

ALSO READ: Trump Backs India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, Calls For Energy Routes To Bypass Iran

Trade Talks In Spotlight

The potential December meetings come as India and the US continue to work through differences over trade and tariffs.

For New Delhi, Modi's possible discussions with Trump could provide an opportunity to take up bilateral economic issues at the leadership level. Any formal schedule, however, will depend on the finalisation of the prime minister's travel plans and the official programme for the G20 summit.

With the G20, a possible Quad meeting and a Canada visit potentially falling within the same period, Modi's December itinerary could involve multiple high-level engagements across North America.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Prime Minister Modi expected to visit the United States?

Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to the US in December. He will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Florida, hosted by US President Donald Trump.

Where will the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit be held?

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for December 14 and 15. It will take place at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida.

What key topics are expected during a Modi-Trump meeting?

Discussions are likely to cover ongoing bilateral trade negotiations and concerns over US tariff measures on Indian imports. India's purchases of Russian oil are also a major point of contention.

What other meetings might PM Modi attend during his December travel?

Beyond the G20, PM Modi might attend a Quad leaders' meeting. He is also expected to visit Canada to meet Prime Minister Mark Carney.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi' Donald Trump Meeting G20 Summit 2026
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