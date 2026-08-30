PM Modi receives warm reception from Indian diaspora in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Aug 29 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm reception by the members of the Indian community at a hotel here after he arrived in Uzbekistan on Saturday on a two-day official visit.

“Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent. Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations,” Modi said in a social media post.

The prime minister witnessed vibrant Kathak and Andijan Polka dance performances from the Indian diaspora and also saw young children from Uzbekistan perform a lively dance to the iconic Indian song 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfe Teri'.

He also watched a captivating fusion of Tabla with traditional Uzbek instruments, Doira and Chang.

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, aiming to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Mirziyoyev welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the airport in Tashkent. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

After his arrival, PM Modi visited Yangi Uzbekiston Park and laid a wreath at the Independence Monument.

President Mirziyoyev accompanied Modi to the monument established on the 30th anniversary of the country's independence, symbolising the ideals of freedom and goodness.

“Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi is in Tashkent on the first leg of his two-nation visit that also includes the Kyrgyz Republic, aiming to strengthen India's strategic partnerships in Central Asia and deepen the civilisational connect with the region. PTI GSP GSP

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