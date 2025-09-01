Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldModi-Putin Bonhomie Inside Story: Putin Waits 10 Mins For Modi, Car Ride & ‘Excellent’ Hour-Long Talks Follow

At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, Modi and Putin displayed strong camaraderie, sharing a hug and a car ride in Putin's limousine. They discussed bilateral cooperation across sectors as well as the Ukraine conflict.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tianjin [China], September 1 (ANI): The bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on full display at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China.

The two leaders shared warm moments, including a heartfelt hug and a ride together in Putin's official Aurus Senat limousine to their bilateral meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin waited for about 10 minutes for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that he could join him in his car ride as per sources.

As per sources, Putin desired to travel together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the SCO conference venue to the bilateral meeting hotel (situated at a distance from the SCO conference venue).

Then both leaders travelled together in his car conversing on various issues. They reportedly spent another 45 minutes in the car even after reaching the bilateral meeting venue.

In a post on X, PM Modi acknowledged his special interaction with the Russian President, "After the proceedings at the SCO Summit venue, President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful."

After this, both leaders had a full bilateral meeting which went on for over an hour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'excellent'.

PM Modi during the meeting at the SCO sidelines said that they discussed ways to deepen relations across all bilateral sectors and the situation in Ukraine.

In a post on X, he said, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability."

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral ties including in the economic, financial and energy sectors. The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine and emphasized the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict and find a durable peace settlement. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Vladimir Putin PM Modi Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Russia China SCO Summit Tianjin INDIA
