Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi gifted Italian PM Meloni Melody toffees.

The exchange sparked the viral

Supporters praised the playful diplomatic gesture; critics questioned its timing.

Meloni shared photos, further amplifying the viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a routine diplomatic interaction into a viral internet moment during his recent Italy visit after gifting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Parle’s Melody toffees. The exchange quickly exploded across social media platforms, reigniting the popular “Melodi” trend associated with the two leaders’ friendly public chemistry.

A short video from the meeting showed Meloni enthusiastically displaying the packet and saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift… a very, very good toffee,” before Modi smilingly responded, “Melody.” The two leaders then laughed while posing with the candy packet, creating a moment that rapidly spread online.

Social Media Celebrates ‘Melodi’ Moment

Supporters flooded social media with memes, jokes and praise for what many described as a playful yet effective diplomatic gesture.

One user wrote, “Best ad campaign of the year, two Prime Ministers and one Rs 1 Melody toffee.” Another commented, “Grazie Giorgia! This Melodi moment is pure gold. Modi ji knows how to win hearts, with a smile and a pack of Melody! Long live India-Italy friendship.”

The “Melodi” nickname, a blend of Meloni and Modi, has become increasingly popular online over the past year, especially whenever the two leaders are seen together at international summits.

Several users pointed out that Modi appeared to intentionally embrace the meme culture surrounding their interactions. One supporter posted, “This is next-level diplomacy. Every time Modi meets Meloni, the internet floods with ‘Melodi.’ He used that sentiment wisely.”

Others described the duo as a “viral political pair” whose meetings consistently generate headlines, hashtags and online engagement.

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Critics Question Timing Of Viral Gesture

While many viewed the exchange as harmless and entertaining, critics argued that the symbolism overshadowed pressing domestic concerns.

Some social media users mocked the interaction, suggesting diplomacy had entered “full meme mode.” One post read, “PM Modi gifted Melody candies to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. Parle just got free publicity out of nowhere… maybe Italians will start buying Melody and Parle G now.”

Others questioned whether such public gestures were appropriate amid economic challenges in India.

“Every handshake becomes a historic event while people back home are struggling with jobs and rising prices,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Not the right time, Modiji. The mood in the country is not good. This could have been avoided.”

A harsher reaction stated, “People are standing in queues for fuel and food, while the Prime Minister is handing out toffees.”

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Meloni Shares Photos From Rome Meeting

The viral exchange gained further traction after Meloni posted a selfie with Modi on X, captioning it, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” alongside Indian and Italian flag emojis.

She also shared another image featuring the two leaders standing near the illuminated Colosseum in Rome, adding to the visual appeal of the visit.

The images and videos quickly circulated online, further strengthening the “Melodi” branding that has increasingly become part of internet culture surrounding Modi and Meloni’s meetings.