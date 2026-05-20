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HomeNewsWorldPM Modi’s Melody Toffee Gesture For Giorgia Meloni Triggers Massive ‘Melodi’ Buzz Online: 'Full Meme Mode'

PM Modi’s Melody Toffee Gesture For Giorgia Meloni Triggers Massive ‘Melodi’ Buzz Online: 'Full Meme Mode'

PM Narendra Modi’s Melody toffee gift to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni sparked a viral “Melodi” frenzy online, drawing both praise and criticism.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 May 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi gifted Italian PM Meloni Melody toffees.
  • The exchange sparked the viral
  • Supporters praised the playful diplomatic gesture; critics questioned its timing.
  • Meloni shared photos, further amplifying the viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned a routine diplomatic interaction into a viral internet moment during his recent Italy visit after gifting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Parle’s Melody toffees. The exchange quickly exploded across social media platforms, reigniting the popular “Melodi” trend associated with the two leaders’ friendly public chemistry.

A short video from the meeting showed Meloni enthusiastically displaying the packet and saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift… a very, very good toffee,” before Modi smilingly responded, “Melody.” The two leaders then laughed while posing with the candy packet, creating a moment that rapidly spread online.

Social Media Celebrates ‘Melodi’ Moment

Supporters flooded social media with memes, jokes and praise for what many described as a playful yet effective diplomatic gesture.

One user wrote, “Best ad campaign of the year, two Prime Ministers and one Rs 1 Melody toffee.” Another commented, “Grazie Giorgia! This Melodi moment is pure gold. Modi ji knows how to win hearts, with a smile and a pack of Melody! Long live India-Italy friendship.”

The “Melodi” nickname, a blend of Meloni and Modi, has become increasingly popular online over the past year, especially whenever the two leaders are seen together at international summits.

Several users pointed out that Modi appeared to intentionally embrace the meme culture surrounding their interactions. One supporter posted, “This is next-level diplomacy. Every time Modi meets Meloni, the internet floods with ‘Melodi.’ He used that sentiment wisely.”

Others described the duo as a “viral political pair” whose meetings consistently generate headlines, hashtags and online engagement.

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Critics Question Timing Of Viral Gesture

While many viewed the exchange as harmless and entertaining, critics argued that the symbolism overshadowed pressing domestic concerns.

Some social media users mocked the interaction, suggesting diplomacy had entered “full meme mode.” One post read, “PM Modi gifted Melody candies to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. Parle just got free publicity out of nowhere… maybe Italians will start buying Melody and Parle G now.”

Others questioned whether such public gestures were appropriate amid economic challenges in India.

“Every handshake becomes a historic event while people back home are struggling with jobs and rising prices,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Not the right time, Modiji. The mood in the country is not good. This could have been avoided.”

A harsher reaction stated, “People are standing in queues for fuel and food, while the Prime Minister is handing out toffees.”

ALSO READ: Modi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks

Meloni Shares Photos From Rome Meeting

The viral exchange gained further traction after Meloni posted a selfie with Modi on X, captioning it, “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” alongside Indian and Italian flag emojis.

She also shared another image featuring the two leaders standing near the illuminated Colosseum in Rome, adding to the visual appeal of the visit.

The images and videos quickly circulated online, further strengthening the “Melodi” branding that has increasingly become part of internet culture surrounding Modi and Meloni’s meetings.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi gift to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of Parle's Melody toffees during his visit to Italy.

What is the 'Melodi' trend associated with Modi and Meloni?

The 'Melodi' trend is a nickname blending Meloni and Modi, popularized online due to their friendly public chemistry and frequent interactions at international summits.

How did social media react to the Melody toffee gift?

Many social media users celebrated the gesture as a playful diplomatic move and a great marketing opportunity for the toffee brand. Others criticized it, questioning its appropriateness amid domestic economic concerns.

Did Giorgia Meloni share photos of the meeting?

Yes, Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with Prime Minister Modi on X and shared an image of them near the Colosseum, further amplifying the viral moment.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Italy Giorgia Meloni Melodi 'Narendra Modi'
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