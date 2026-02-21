Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi's Israel Visit: Anti-Ballistic Missile System, Advanced Weapons In Focus

PM Modi’s Israel Visit: Anti-Ballistic Missile System, Advanced Weapons In Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel on February 25-26, with defence cooperation, anti-ballistic missile systems and advanced weapons technology high on the agenda.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Israel on February 25-26 for a two-day visit, a trip expected to further strengthen defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations. Ahead of the visit, both countries are preparing to expand collaboration in advanced defence technologies, with security cooperation likely to take centre stage.

An agreement in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on security cooperation is expected to be signed during the visit. However, no major defence deal is anticipated at this stage, as defence collaboration between India and Israel is already ongoing. The partnership is estimated to be worth nearly USD 10 billion in the coming years.

Defence Technology And Anti-Ballistic Missile Talks

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Israel is ready to provide India with advanced defence technologies. These may include laser-based defence systems, long-range missiles and drones.

There are indications that Israel could share technologies that it has not previously transferred. India and Israel may also work together on an anti-ballistic missile defence system. This forms an important component of India’s Mission Sudarshan, which aims to protect the country from long-range enemy missile threats.

Israel already operates robust defence systems such as Arrow, David’s Sling and Iron Dome, which have strengthened its missile interception capabilities.

Long-Range Weapons And Naval Security

India is also considering the purchase of long-range missiles and drones capable of striking targets deep inside enemy territory. The country has previously used Rampage missiles and other advanced weapons systems.

The Indian Navy, meanwhile, is evaluating the acquisition of a newer version of the Barak missile system to enhance the protection of its warships.

Cooperation Beyond Defence

Beyond military collaboration, discussions are also expected to cover science, agriculture, clean water solutions and emerging technologies such as quantum computing.

Prime Minister Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are regarded as sharing strong personal ties. India and Israel also maintain a similar approach in their stance against terrorism, further underpinning their strategic partnership.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Israel?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel for two days on February 25-26.

What is the main focus of Modi's visit to Israel?

The visit is expected to further strengthen defense and strategic cooperation, with security cooperation likely taking center stage.

What kind of defense technologies might Israel share with India?

Israel is ready to provide advanced defense technologies, potentially including laser-based systems, long-range missiles, and drones.

Are there plans for any major defense deals during the visit?

No major defense deal is anticipated at this stage, as defense collaboration is already ongoing, with an MoU on security cooperation expected.

What areas beyond defense might be discussed?

Discussions are also expected to cover science, agriculture, clean water solutions, and emerging technologies like quantum computing.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
India-Israel Defence Deal India Israel Defence Deal Anti-ballistic Missile System
