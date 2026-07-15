PM Modi Helped Prevent Putin From Using Nuclear Weapons In 2022, Claims Polish Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poland now understands India's discounted Russian oil purchases.

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with playing a crucial role in preventing a dangerous escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war, claiming the Indian leader helped dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in late 2022. Speaking after the India-Poland Joint Economic Commission meeting in New Delhi on Monday, Bartoszewski said Modi remains one of the few global leaders whose views carry significant weight with Putin because of India's decades-long relationship with Russia.

The remarks have once again highlighted India's diplomatic positioning during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, with New Delhi continuing to maintain ties with both Moscow and the West while advocating dialogue and peace.

Polish Minister Says Putin Listens To PM Modi

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Bartoszewski described Prime Minister Modi as a respected global statesman whose relationship with Russia gives him unique influence over President Putin.

Bartoszewski said, as per reports: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected."

The Polish minister went on to claim that Modi's intervention proved significant during a critical phase of the Ukraine conflict.

"I mentioned the role Prime Minister Modi played in stopping Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022. Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who can actually exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to help stop this conflict," he said, as per reports.

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Modi's Diplomatic Outreach During Ukraine War

Bartoszewski's comments have renewed attention on Modi's diplomatic engagement during the Russia-Ukraine war.

In September 2022, during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan, Modi told Putin that "today's era is not of war," a remark that was widely seen as India's call for diplomacy and de-escalation.

The Polish minister said appeals for restraint are more effective when they come from countries that Russia does not view as hostile.

He noted that both India and China had consistently opposed escalation during the conflict.

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Poland Says Differences Over Russian Oil Have Narrowed

Bartoszewski also said Poland and India have developed a better understanding regarding New Delhi's purchases of discounted Russian crude oil.

He acknowledged that Warsaw had previously criticised India's imports, arguing they indirectly supported Russia's wartime economy. However, he said Poland now recognises the economic rationale behind India's decision to purchase oil offered at substantially lower prices.