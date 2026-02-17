Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'India-France Bond Knows No Boundaries': PM Modi Hails Ties After Meeting Macron, Rafale Deal On Cards

'India-France Bond Knows No Boundaries': PM Modi Hails Ties After Meeting Macron, Rafale Deal On Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai, with defence cooperation, including the proposed deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets, emerging as a key focus of discussions.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

“India–France bond knows no boundaries,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the depth and ambition of the bilateral partnership. Describing it as a “partnership of people” and a strategic saajhedari, Modi said both nations are committed to strengthening contacts and expanding cooperation across every sector, particularly in technology and advanced materials. Calling it “future building”, he asserted that the India–France partnership is “a force for global stability”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai, with defence cooperation, including the proposed deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets, emerging as a key focus of discussions.

Posting on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “It was a great pleasure to meet my friend, President Macron, in Mumbai! He told me that he loved the city and also enjoyed his run this morning.”

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, where the proposed procurement of 114 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force was discussed. The deal is believed to be nearing finalisation.

Rafale And Hammer Missile Deal

Alongside the fighter aircraft agreement, the deal for Hammer missiles is also expected to be finalised during the talks. Just ahead of President Macron’s visit, the Ministry of Defence approved the production of 114 Rafale fighter jets in India for the Indian Air Force.

The development marks a significant step in India–France defence cooperation.

Helicopter Plant Inauguration

PM Modi and President Macron are also set to virtually inaugurate a helicopter plant being jointly established by European companies Airbus and Tata near Bengaluru.

The facility will manufacture light utility helicopters, the H-125 LUH, for the Indian Army. These helicopters are intended to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets operated by the Indian Army and Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the French Defence Minister will be present at the plant during the inauguration.

Macron’s Mumbai Engagements

During his visit to Mumbai, President Macron also interacted with personalities from the world of art and culture, including Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej.

The high-level engagement underscores the expanding strategic and cultural partnership between India and France.

Related Video

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing

Frequently Asked Questions

What was a key focus of the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron?

Defense cooperation was a key focus, including discussions on a proposed deal for 114 Rafale fighter jets and Hammer missiles.

What significant development occurred regarding Rafale fighter jets just before President Macron's visit?

The Ministry of Defence approved the production of 114 Rafale fighter jets in India for the Indian Air Force.

What project are PM Modi and President Macron virtually inaugurating?

They are virtually inaugurating a helicopter plant jointly established by Airbus and Tata near Bengaluru for manufacturing light utility helicopters.

How was the India-France partnership described by Prime Minister Modi?

Prime Minister Modi described the partnership as having 'no boundaries,' a 'partnership of people,' and a strategic saajhedari committed to strengthening contacts and cooperation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emmanuel Macron Rafale Deal PM Modi India France Ties
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'India-France Bond Knows No Boundaries': PM Modi Hails Ties After Meeting Macron, Rafale Deal On Cards
'India-France Bond Knows No Boundaries': PM Modi Hails Ties After Meeting Macron, Rafale Deal On Cards
World
Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM, Gives Seat To Hindu Minister In Cabinet
Tarique Rahman Takes Oath As Bangladesh PM; Hindu, Buddhist Ministers In Cabinet
World
Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu Minister InTarique Rahman's Bangladesh Cabinet
Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury? Lone Hindu Minister InTarique Rahman's Bangladesh Cabinet
World
Indian National Detained In New Jersey On Sexual Assault Charges Involving Minor: ICE
Indian National Detained In New Jersey On Sexual Assault Charges Involving Minor: ICE
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget