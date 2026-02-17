Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





“India–France bond knows no boundaries,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring the depth and ambition of the bilateral partnership. Describing it as a “partnership of people” and a strategic saajhedari, Modi said both nations are committed to strengthening contacts and expanding cooperation across every sector, particularly in technology and advanced materials. Calling it “future building”, he asserted that the India–France partnership is “a force for global stability”.

Posting on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “It was a great pleasure to meet my friend, President Macron, in Mumbai! He told me that he loved the city and also enjoyed his run this morning.”

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, where the proposed procurement of 114 Rafale jets for the Indian Air Force was discussed. The deal is believed to be nearing finalisation.

Rafale And Hammer Missile Deal

Alongside the fighter aircraft agreement, the deal for Hammer missiles is also expected to be finalised during the talks. Just ahead of President Macron’s visit, the Ministry of Defence approved the production of 114 Rafale fighter jets in India for the Indian Air Force.

The development marks a significant step in India–France defence cooperation.

Helicopter Plant Inauguration

PM Modi and President Macron are also set to virtually inaugurate a helicopter plant being jointly established by European companies Airbus and Tata near Bengaluru.

The facility will manufacture light utility helicopters, the H-125 LUH, for the Indian Army. These helicopters are intended to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets operated by the Indian Army and Air Force.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the French Defence Minister will be present at the plant during the inauguration.

Macron’s Mumbai Engagements

During his visit to Mumbai, President Macron also interacted with personalities from the world of art and culture, including Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej.

The high-level engagement underscores the expanding strategic and cultural partnership between India and France.