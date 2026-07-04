PM Modi Calls India-US Friendship A 'Force For Global Good' On US Independence Day

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English NewsNewsWorldPM Modi Calls India-US Friendship A 'Force For Global Good', Wishes Trump On Independence Day

PM Modi Calls India-US Friendship A 'Force For Global Good', Wishes Trump On Independence Day

Highlighting the strength of India-US relations, the Prime Minister said the two countries share more than a strategic partnership.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi congratulated US on 250th Independence Day anniversary.
  • Modi highlighted strong India-US friendship for global democratic good.
  • United States marked 250th Independence Day with nationwide celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, "On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence."

'Friendship A Force For Global Good'

Highlighting the strength of India-US relations, the Prime Minister said the two countries share more than a strategic partnership.

"Our shared belief in democracy, rule of law and the limitless potential of our people make our friendship a force for global good," he said.

Looking ahead, Modi expressed hope for even stronger ties between the two nations.

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"May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights."

US Marks Historic Milestone

The United States celebrated the landmark anniversary with parades, fireworks and commemorative events across the country, marking 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The year-long celebrations, organised under the America250 initiative, culminated in Independence Day events honouring the country's founding, history and democratic values.

India-US Partnership Continues To Deepen

India and the United States have significantly expanded their bilateral relationship over the past two decades, with cooperation spanning defence, trade, technology, energy, and critical and emerging technologies.

The two countries also work closely with Japan and Australia under the Quad framework to promote regional security and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

ALSO READ: Why Bhutan Rejected E20 Petrol Despite India's Nationwide Rollout

Before You Go

BREAKING: Tehran reports show large crowds and chants during funeral coverage of Khamenei eventLIVE

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the occasion for Prime Minister Modi's congratulatory message?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

How did the United States mark its 250th anniversary?

The United States celebrated its landmark anniversary with parades, fireworks, and commemorative events nationwide. These year-long celebrations were organized under the America250 initiative.

In what areas do India and the US cooperate?

India and the United States cooperate in defense, trade, technology, energy, and critical and emerging technologies. They also collaborate under the Quad framework for regional security.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump PM Modi India US Bilateral Relations Donald Trump. India US Friendship India US Relations Force Of Global Good 250 American Independence Anniversary
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