HomeNewsWorld'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum

'India Is Springboard For Japanese Businesses To Global South': PM Modi At Tokyo Economic Forum

Addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum, PM Modi touted India's economic growth, political stability and potential for tech leadership with Japan.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo, pitching the India-Japan partnership as a driver of global growth and innovation. Highlighting India’s rise on the world stage, Modi said Japan’s cutting-edge technology and India’s talent could “together lead the tech revolution of this century.”

"You are all aware of the growth and transformation that have taken place in India over the last 11 years. India has political stability, transparency and is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Very soon, we will become the third-largest economy. We contribute 18% to global GDP, and our markets are delivering strong returns. Our approach of reform, transform and perform is driving all this progress," Modi told business leaders.

PM Modi At India-Japan Joint Economic Forum

The Prime Minister said that India’s model of “reform, transform, and perform” is fueling this progress. Stressing on clean energy, Modi said India has set a target of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047, and under a joint credit mechanism with Japan, both countries will advance cooperation on green initiatives.

“Japan’s excellence and India’s scale can create a perfect partnership... Our shared workforce will lead to shared prosperity. India and Japan’s partnership is strategic and smart power by economic logic. We have turned shared interests into shared prosperity. India is a springboard for Japanese businesses to the Global South. Together, we will shape the Asian century for stability, growth, and prosperity,” he said.

Congress Slams PM's Foreign Visit

The Congress launched a sharp attack on Modi’s foreign visit. Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of being “forced” to normalise ties with China amid strained Indo-US relations. Calling Modi the “Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister,” Ramesh said India was being compelled to engage with Beijing on its terms despite the failure to restore the pre-April 2020 status quo along the LAC.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:45 AM (IST)
Modi Japan INDIA
