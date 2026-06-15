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HomeNewsWorldPM Modi arrives in Slovakia for second leg of his two-nation visit

PM Modi arrives in Slovakia for second leg of his two-nation visit

Bratislava, Jun 15 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Slovakia for the second leg of his two-nation visit where he will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico and interact with business leader.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 02:14 AM (IST)

Bratislava, Jun 15 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Slovakia for the second leg of his two-nation visit where he will hold talks with President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico and interact with business leaders.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

In a post on X after reaching the Slovak capital on Sunday night, Modi said, "This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico." The prime minister arrived in Bratislava for a two-day visit (June 14-16) after he held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice. He also attended the inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event in France.

In his departure statement ahead of the visit, Modi said, “This historic visit builds on the strong momentum in our bilateral relationship. I look forward to holding discussions with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico. I will also have the opportunity to interact with Slovak business leaders." The prime minister said the visit will further energise India’s strategic partnership with the European Union, of which Slovakia is an important and valued member.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said the visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

"The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing," the statement issued June 9 said.

In a post on X on Saturday, Pellegrini said, "Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I look forward to welcoming you in Bratislava on Monday. Your historic visit will build on our good dialogue from New Delhi and open new opportunities for Slovakia–India cooperation." Modi will return to France to participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17.

At the summit, Modi is expected to exchange views with G7 leaders and invited partner countries on issues including international cooperation, economic growth and artificial intelligence. He is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the gathering.

The final leg of his visit will take him to Paris on June 18, where he will attend the VivaTech 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, alongside President Macron. PTI SKY SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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