Plane Crashes In Venezuela-Colombia Border, Lawmaker Among 15 Killed

Plane Crash: A small passenger aircraft carrying 15 people, including a Colombian lawmaker and a congressional candidate, crashed in northeastern Colombia with no survivors.

The Beechcraft 1900 twin-propeller plane was operated by the state-owned airline Satena and was flying from Cúcuta to Ocaña in the Norte de Santander province near the country’s border with Venezuela.

Plane Lost Contact Shortly Before Landing

According to official information, the aircraft took off from Camilo Daza International Airport in Cúcuta in the morning and lost contact with air traffic control shortly before it was scheduled to land in Ocaña around midday.

Local authorities later located the plane’s wreckage in a remote, mountainous area of Curasica in Playa de Belén, confirming that all 15 occupants including 13 passengers and two crew members died in the crash.

Among those killed were Diógenes Quintero Amaya, a member of Colombia’s Chamber of Representatives elected to represent regions affected by the armed conflict, and Carlos Salcedo, a candidate in the upcoming congressional elections.

Plane Crash Site Known For Rugged Terrain

The area where the crash occurred is known for its rugged terrain and dense jungle, making search and rescue operations challenging.

Colombian authorities, including the Air Force and civil aviation investigators, have deployed teams to the site and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The civil aviation agency has confirmed all passengers and crew were killed and that an official probe is underway.

The tragedy has drawn national attention, with expressions of sorrow from political leaders and calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the crash.