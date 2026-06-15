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HomeNewsWorldPilot Among 12 Killed As Skydiving Plane Crashes In US State Of Missouri

Pilot Among 12 Killed As Skydiving Plane Crashes In US State Of Missouri

A plane on a skydiving excursion crashed in Missouri, leaving 11 passengers and one pilot dead. The incident occurred shortly after the plane became airborne.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Private plane crashed in Missouri, killing all twelve aboard.
  • Plane lost altitude after takeoff, crashing near the runway.
  • Authorities launched probe; final report expected within two years.

Reported by: Dharvi Vaid with AFP, AP and Reuters | Edited by: Wesley Dockery

A private plane carrying skydivers crashed in the US state of Missouri on Sunday, killing all 12 people on board, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport — which lies 60 ⁠miles (100 kilometers) south of Kansas City — shortly after the plane took off.

The plane was operated by Skydive Kansas City.

"Tragically, all 12 individuals aboard lost their lives in the accident," the skydiving company said in a statement.

The pilot of the plane was among those killed.

What do we know?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) identified the aircraft as a single-engine Pacific Aerospace P750.

Dennis Jacobs, the acting airport manager and Bates County emergency management director, told news agency Reuters that the plane took off around 11:20 a.m. CT (1620 UTC) .

It ​did not gain visual altitude and was seen making a sharp left turn, before it came down some 300 yards (274 meters) from the runway, near a highway, Jacobs said.

First responders swept the flight path to find anyone who might have tried to jump out of the plane as it began to nose dive but did not find any such signs, Jacobs added.

Investigation underway in Missouri crash

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) — which was leading a probe into the incident — said in a statement that investigators were set to reach the scene on Monday.

A final report on the cause of the crash is expected to be published ⁠in 12 to 24 months, news agencies cited the ​NTSB as saying.

"For all intents and purposes, (this) appears to be an accident," Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson Anderson said at a press conference.

Some of the passengers' family members witnessed the crash, Anderson said.

Visuals from the crash site showed blue and silver metal from the wrecked plane heaped on the grass as a battery of emergency vehicles responded to the incident.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Missouri on Sunday?

A private plane carrying skydivers crashed near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri, killing all 12 people on board shortly after takeoff.

How many people died in the plane crash?

All 12 individuals aboard the plane, including the pilot, tragically lost their lives in the accident.

Who is investigating the plane crash?

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the probe into the incident. Investigators were set to reach the scene on Monday.

When is the final report on the crash expected?

A final report on the cause of the crash is expected to be published in 12 to 24 months, according to the NTSB.

Where did the plane crash occur?

The crash occurred near the Butler Memorial Airport, about 60 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri. It came down about 300 yards from the runway.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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