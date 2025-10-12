Philippines Accuses Chinese Ship Of Deliberate Collision Near Disputed South China Sea Island

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPhilippines Accuses Chinese Ship Of Deliberate Collision Near Disputed South China Sea Island

Philippine Coast Guard alleges Chinese vessel rammed and sprayed water cannon at a government ship near Thitu Island; Beijing blames Manila for the collision.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
The Philippines, on Sunday, accused a Chinese ship of deliberately colliding with a Philippine vessel anchored near an island in the disputed South China Sea.

Chinese maritime forces used water cannon and rammed a Filipino government ship near the Thitu Island, according to Manila. The Philippines' officials described the incident as a "clear threat" from Beijing.

Such confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels have grown increasingly common in recent years. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea which is a crucial path for over $3 trillion (€ 2.58 trillion) in annual ship trade.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that most of China's claims in the South China Sea, particularly on its resources, had no basis in international law. It was a landmark victory for the Philippines but the issue remains rife nearly a decade later, and China continues raising the pressure on Manila and other naval rivals to comply with Beijing's stance.

Parts of the waters are also claimed by Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have been rising steadily through the year, especially over a prime fishing location in the disputed waters.

What did the Philippines say?

The Philippine Coast Guard said three vessels, including the government's BRP Datu Pagbuaya. were anchored near the Manila-controlled island as part of a government program to protect local fishermen when a Chinese ship approached and intimidated them by using water cannon.

An hour later, the Chinese vessel is said to have used water cannon directly at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya.

"Just three minutes later... the same (Chinese) vessel deliberately rammed the stern" of the Philippine boat, "causing minor structural damage but no injuries to the crew", the coast guard's statement said.

How did China respond?

China has blamed the Philippines for the collision, saying it bears "full responsibility."

The Chinese Coast Guard released a statement in response saying two Philippine government vessels "illegally entered" the waters without authorization and "dangerously approached" a coast guard ship, resulting in a collision.

The Chinese Coast Guard "lawfully" took control measures against the said vessels and expelled them, it said.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
