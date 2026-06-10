‘Desperation, Not Strength’: Pezeshkian Hits Back At Trump’s Iran Threat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian President condemned US threats; Trump warned more strikes.

Escalation followed US helicopter downing, prompting retaliatory strikes.

Gulf states intercepted attacks; Qatar mediated diplomacy continued.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday described American threats against Iran’s critical infrastructure as a sign of “desperation,” responding sharply after US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would continue launching military strikes inside Iran.

“Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people. Threats to target them, from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries, are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation’s will," Pezeshkian said.

“Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat," he added.

Trump Warns Of More Military Action

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump accused Iranian negotiators of prolonging diplomatic talks and misleading the United States.

“We’re going to be attacking them — attacking them very hard," Trump said. “We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers."

“We hit them hard yesterday. We’re going to hit them again hard today," he added.

Escalation Follows Downing Of US Helicopter

The latest escalation comes after Iran and the United States exchanged attacks following the downing of an American Apache helicopter.

The aircraft became the second crewed US military aircraft confirmed by Washington to have been shot down by Iran during the conflict. The US military said both crew members were rescued safely.

In response, the United States carried out strikes on Iranian targets, prompting Tehran to retaliate against American military installations in the region.

Iran said it targeted US bases in Jordan and Bahrain after American forces launched retaliatory attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Gulf States Intercept Iranian Attacks

Bahrain said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed multiple Iranian aerial threats, while Jordan’s military announced that it had shot down five incoming missiles without any casualties or damage.

The Kuwaiti military also reported engaging what it described as “hostile aerial targets" in its airspace amid rising regional tensions.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed strikes on Iranian military infrastructure near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

“CENTCOM struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz," the command said in a statement posted on X.

Ceasefire Faces Renewed Pressure

The latest flare-up has added pressure on the ceasefire that took effect in April but has repeatedly come under strain due to intermittent exchanges of fire between the two sides.

Analysts have warned that sustained attacks could draw more countries into the conflict and threaten commercial shipping routes through the Gulf, a key corridor for global energy supplies.

Diplomatic Talks Continue

Despite the intensifying rhetoric and military exchanges, diplomatic efforts are continuing.

Negotiators from Qatar, which has been mediating alongside Pakistan, travelled to Tehran on Wednesday for discussions aimed at narrowing differences between the two sides.

A diplomat familiar with the talks said the Qatari delegation was meeting Iranian officials “in an effort to bridge the remaining gaps" and keep the diplomatic process alive.