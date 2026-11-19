Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Defense Secretary visited Venezuela, signed a military cooperation deal.

Visit follows former President Maduro's ouster, US backing Rodriguez.

Agreement strengthens military, facilitates technology, intelligence sharing.

US views Venezuela as compliant security partner, not threat.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Venezuela on Wednesday, met with the country's interim authorities and also signed a military cooperation deal with the Latin American country.

What do we know so far about Hegseth's trip?

The Pentagon did not release any information on Hegseth's trip or confirm the visit, although it was broadcast on Venezuelan state media.

The visit comes after US forces in January ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and took him along with his wife to New York to face drug trafficking charges. Since then, US President Donald Trump has backed acting President Delcy Rodriguez to lead the country.

Both Rodriguez and Hegseth touted the new military agreement between the two countries at the presidential palace in Caracas.

Rodriguez said the deal would strengthen training for the Venezuelan military while facilitating access to new technologies. She said this would allow the two nations to "face common threats."

Hegseth said the US sees the deal "as a reestablishment of our defense partnership and the opportunity to work together between our two great militaries."

The agreement includes intelligence sharing between the two nations in addition to joint training.

The Pentagon chief said the US seeks "to ensure the Venezuelan people are not threatened by foreign actors or narco-terrorists or criminals and that they are safe and secure inside sovereign borders."

Hegseth said Wednesday that since Maduro's ouster, Venezuela "has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner."

How have US-Venezuela relations changed?

US-Venezuela relations were strained under Maduro, who had taken office in 2013. In 2019, Maduro cut off Venezuela's formal diplomatic relations with the US after Trump's first administration recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president.

After the ouster of Maduro, the Trump administration urged Venezuela to comply with demands such as US access to the Venezuelan oil market. Trump had threatened Rodriguez, who was Venezuela's vice president, with a "fate worse than Maduro" if she didn't cooperate with Washington.

Trump has later praised Rodriguez as a "terrific person" who is doing a "great job."

Under Rodriguez, Venezuela has released political prisoners and facilitated the shipments of oil to the US, with the US then controlling the proceeds and returning the money under an energy deal. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been overseeing Venezuela's transition and is in close contact with Rodriguez.

Elections after Maduro's ouster are expected at some point in Venezuela, but with Rodriguez's government acting favorably towards the US, it's unclear whether they would happen anytime soon. Nobel Prize winner and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado recently urged elections after arriving in Venezuela.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.