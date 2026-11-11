House Republicans blocked the impeachment attempt on Tuesday. They used a procedural motion to refer the articles of impeachment to the House Judiciary Committee, effectively stalling the effort.
US House Blocks Impeachment Push Against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump Hails Decision
President Donald Trump celebrated the outcome, praising Hegseth's handling of Iran and Venezuela. Had impeachment succeeded, Hegseth would have become the first US defence secretary to face impeachment.
- House Republicans blocked impeachment attempt against Defence Secretary Hegseth.
- Procedural vote stalled impeachment, referring articles to judiciary committee.
- Hegseth called impeachment a farce; Trump praised outcome.
- Republican Massie's effort failed due to insufficient party support.
US Republicans in the House of Representatives on Tuesday blocked an attempt to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, giving the controversial Pentagon chief a reprieve before Democrats take control of Congress next year. The party could potentially revive the impeachment effort once it gains control.
The vote came just hours after Hegseth dismissed the impeachment campaign as a farce and mounted a forceful defence of his performance as head of the US military. His remarks also drew praise from President Donald Trump.
The House voted 211-204 in favour of a procedural motion to refer eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee. The move effectively stalled the impeachment effort, as its sponsor, Republican Representative Thomas Massie, had warned.
Thomas Massie Fails To Secure Republican Support
Massie, an outgoing Republican from Kentucky, had hoped to win support from fellow party members dissatisfied with Hegseth's policies and concerned about the unpopularity of the Iran war. However, no other Republican joined him in backing the impeachment push.
Democrats had strongly supported the initiative, but 11 members of the party did not participate in the vote. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, was among those absent.
Had eight of the 11 Democrats voted against the procedural motion, it would have been defeated, potentially clearing the way for a full House vote on impeachment. Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her absence.
Trump Praises Hegseth After Impeachment Bid Fails
Trump welcomed the outcome, celebrating the defeat of the impeachment effort in a social media post.
"The impeachment of Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!" the US President wrote.
He also credited Hegseth's handling of Iran, Venezuela and other issues, saying his performance had led to the "EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot". The remarks indicated that the episode may have brought the President and his Defence Secretary closer together.
Hegseth Would've Been First US Defence Secretary Impeached
Had the effort succeeded, Hegseth would have become the first US defence secretary to face impeachment. The last time a civilian leader of the American military was impeached was in 1876, when William Belknap served as secretary of war.
Hegseth, who took office last year, has embraced the title 'secretary of war' as part of his campaign to rebrand the US military. He has argued that the military had become too weak and "woke", signalling his intention to change its approach and image.
However, Trump cannot formally rename the Department of Defence without congressional approval.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who blocked the attempt to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth?
Who initiated the impeachment effort against Pete Hegseth, and did he have support?
Republican Representative Thomas Massie sponsored the impeachment initiative. However, he failed to secure support from any other Republican party members.
Would Pete Hegseth have been the first Defence Secretary to face impeachment?
Yes, if the impeachment effort had succeeded, Pete Hegseth would have been the first US Defence Secretary impeached. The last civilian leader of the American military impeached was in 1876.
How did President Trump react to the failed impeachment bid?
President Trump welcomed the outcome, celebrating it on social media. He praised Hegseth's performance on various issues, calling him a 'Great American Patriot.'