US House Blocks Impeachment Push Against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump Hails Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom House Republicans blocked impeachment attempt against Defence Secretary Hegseth.

Procedural vote stalled impeachment, referring articles to judiciary committee.

Hegseth called impeachment a farce; Trump praised outcome.

Republican Massie's effort failed due to insufficient party support.

US Republicans in the House of Representatives on Tuesday blocked an attempt to impeach Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, giving the controversial Pentagon chief a reprieve before Democrats take control of Congress next year. The party could potentially revive the impeachment effort once it gains control.

The vote came just hours after Hegseth dismissed the impeachment campaign as a farce and mounted a forceful defence of his performance as head of the US military. His remarks also drew praise from President Donald Trump.

The House voted 211-204 in favour of a procedural motion to refer eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee. The move effectively stalled the impeachment effort, as its sponsor, Republican Representative Thomas Massie, had warned.

Thomas Massie Fails To Secure Republican Support

Massie, an outgoing Republican from Kentucky, had hoped to win support from fellow party members dissatisfied with Hegseth's policies and concerned about the unpopularity of the Iran war. However, no other Republican joined him in backing the impeachment push.

Democrats had strongly supported the initiative, but 11 members of the party did not participate in the vote. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, was among those absent.

Had eight of the 11 Democrats voted against the procedural motion, it would have been defeated, potentially clearing the way for a full House vote on impeachment. Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her absence.

Trump Praises Hegseth After Impeachment Bid Fails

Trump welcomed the outcome, celebrating the defeat of the impeachment effort in a social media post.

"The impeachment of Pete Hegseth has miserably FAILED!" the US President wrote.

He also credited Hegseth's handling of Iran, Venezuela and other issues, saying his performance had led to the "EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot". The remarks indicated that the episode may have brought the President and his Defence Secretary closer together.

Hegseth Would've Been First US Defence Secretary Impeached

Had the effort succeeded, Hegseth would have become the first US defence secretary to face impeachment. The last time a civilian leader of the American military was impeached was in 1876, when William Belknap served as secretary of war.

Hegseth, who took office last year, has embraced the title 'secretary of war' as part of his campaign to rebrand the US military. He has argued that the military had become too weak and "woke", signalling his intention to change its approach and image.

However, Trump cannot formally rename the Department of Defence without congressional approval.