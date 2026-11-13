Pete Hegseth Awards Soldier Who Reprimanded Him For Laughing At Tomb Of Unknown Soldier

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Specialist Iglesias reprimanded Defense Secretary Hegseth for laughing at tomb.

Hegseth later awarded Iglesias top medal for executing duties.

Pentagon praised Iglesias's conduct; Hegseth recently survived impeachment.

Reported by: Karl Sexton with AP, AFP

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has awarded a soldier who reprimanded him and his entourage for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday.

Hegseth posted photos on his X account on Thursday that show him giving the Joint Service Commendation Medal to Specialist Thomas Iglesias "for the execution of his duties."

"We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist," Hegseth said alongside the photos.

The Joint Service Commendation Medal is seen as one of the US military's top awards and is not usually given to junior enlisted service members.

What happened at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

In footage that was widely shared on social media, Iglesias was seen forcefully reprimanding Hegseth and a group that included his wife and some of his staffers, who were heard talking and laughing while taking photos on the steps in front of the tomb.

Iglesias shouted: "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!"

Soon after the video emerged, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell praised Iglesias for "correctly and respectfully" reminding Hegseth and his party to "maintain decorum."

The public reprimand comes the same week that the under-fire defense secretary survived an impeachment attempt over his handling of the war with Iran.

US President Donald Trump pointed to the war as a major factor behind his Republican Party's stunning defeats in midterm elections last week.

In his first press conference in months on Tuesday, Hegseth slammed the impeachment attempt as a "farce, a stunt" and "sabotage."

What is the importance of the site?

The tomb at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington D.C. is considered of the most solemn military monuments in the US.

It is the burial site of US military personnel killed during World War I, World War II and the Korean War. It also features an empty site to honor missing soldiers from the Vietnam War.

Since 1948, the tomb has been guarded around the clock by a soldier from the US Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, which is known as "The Old Guard," according to the cemetery's website.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.