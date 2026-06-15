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HomeNewsWorldPeace deal between Iran, US reached; to be signed officially on Jun 19 in Switzerland: Shehbaz Sharif

Peace deal between Iran, US reached; to be signed officially on Jun 19 in Switzerland: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad, Jun 15 (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 1.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 03:59 AM (IST)

Islamabad, Jun 15 (PTI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19.

In a post on X in the early hours of Monday, Sharif said, “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED.” He added that both sides have declared the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” “The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland,” he said.

Sharif thanked the US and Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also extended sincere appreciation to “our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar", for their support in reaching this agreement.

“I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard,” he added.

“With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony, he concluded.

He tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President J D Vance, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in his post.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations, facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran and hosting diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict. PTI SH SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 04:00 AM (IST)
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