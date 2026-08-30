India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldPassenger Ferry Carrying 267 Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus; 100 Evacuated

Passenger Ferry Carrying 267 Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus; 100 Evacuated

Passenger ferry carrying 267 people capsizes off northern Cyprus; around 100 passengers have been evacuated, with rescue teams mobilised.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 05:51 PM (IST)

A passenger ferry capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, shortly after leaving port, according to the local government. Around 100 passengers were evacuated and taken ashore, Transport Minister Erhan Arikli said.

The ferry was carrying 267 people -259 passengers and eight crew members-and was travelling from Kyrenia, also known as Girne, to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.

Ferry Takes On Water

Turkey’s state-run TRT news channel reported that the ferry began taking on water a few kilometres from the coast before sinking. Footage from the scene showed people wearing life jackets in the water around the overturned vessel.

Also Read: ‘Enemy Of Islam Wants To Sow Division...’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei’s Message To Gulf Rulers

Rescue Teams Mobilised

The The Ministry of Health of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus said all necessary preparations were being made for a swift response from rescue and health services.

Arikli said around 100 passengers had been evacuated and taken to shore.

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians In West Bank’s Qusra, Residents Trapped In Homes

Also 

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 30 Aug 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Turkey Cyprus Ferry Capsize
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Passenger Ferry Carrying 267 Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus; 100 Evacuated
Passenger Ferry Carrying 267 Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus; 100 Evacuated
World
Nepal Flash Flood Death Toll Hits 768; Rescuers Battle Rain, Rising Waters To Find Thousands Missing
768 Dead And 2,500 Missing In Nepal Flash Floods; Rescuers Battle Severe Weather
World
‘Enemy Of Islam Wants To Sow Division...’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei’s Message To Gulf Rulers
‘Enemy Of Islam Wants To Sow Division...’: Iran’s Khamenei’s Message To Gulf Rulers
World
Pakistan: 200-Year-Old Historic Gurdwara In Quetta Demolished For Commercial Project
Pakistan: 200-Year-Old Historic Gurdwara In Quetta Demolished For Commercial Project
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Fury: Nepal Suspension Bridge Swept Away in Seconds as Disaster Toll Rises
Jaipur NEET PG Update: NEET PG Exam to Be Re-Conducted at Jaipur Sitapura Centre on September 5
Breaking: Yogi Adityanath Highlights Inclusive Governance and Ease of Living in Lucknow
Breaking: Dhami Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi Over Haldwani Ramleela Ground Purification Row
Nepal Flood Crisis: Flood-Ravaged Nepal Home's Balcony Stands Intact After Dramatic Rescue of Fours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget