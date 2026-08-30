Passenger Ferry Carrying 267 Capsizes Off Northern Cyprus; 100 Evacuated

A passenger ferry capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, shortly after leaving port, according to the local government. Around 100 passengers were evacuated and taken ashore, Transport Minister Erhan Arikli said.

The ferry was carrying 267 people -259 passengers and eight crew members-and was travelling from Kyrenia, also known as Girne, to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.

Ferry Takes On Water

Turkey’s state-run TRT news channel reported that the ferry began taking on water a few kilometres from the coast before sinking. Footage from the scene showed people wearing life jackets in the water around the overturned vessel.

Also Read: ‘Enemy Of Islam Wants To Sow Division...’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei’s Message To Gulf Rulers

Rescue Teams Mobilised

The The Ministry of Health of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus said all necessary preparations were being made for a swift response from rescue and health services.

Arikli said around 100 passengers had been evacuated and taken to shore.

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians In West Bank’s Qusra, Residents Trapped In Homes

Also