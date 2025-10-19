Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldParis: Iconic Louvre Museum Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe

Paris: Iconic Louvre Museum Evacuated After Daring Theft Of Napoleon-Era Jewels, French Minister Confirms Probe

The Louvre Museum closed Sunday after a daring robbery. Intruders reportedly entered through a construction zone, targeting the Apollo Gallery.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Louvre Museum in Paris was abruptly closed on Sunday after reports of a daring theft, prompting an immediate investigation. French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident, saying a robbery had occurred earlier in the day at the world-famous art museum.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dati announced, “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum.” She added that she was present at the museum as investigations began. While no injuries were reported, authorities quickly sealed the premises for the day.

The Louvre said it was shutting down “for exceptional reasons” but did not disclose what had been stolen or the extent of the damage.

Police Probe Break-In, Details Awaited

According to news agency AFP, Paris police confirmed that one or more suspects had broken into the museum. However, they did not provide further information about whether any artworks or artefacts were taken.

Efforts to reach Louvre authorities for comment were unsuccessful, reported French media outlets. The museum reiterated on X that it remained closed due to “exceptional reasons”, without elaborating.

Videos of the evacuation of visitors from the museum have surfaced on social media.

Entry Through Construction Zone, Say Reports

Citing police and museum sources, Le Parisien reported that the intruders accessed the building through the façade facing the Seine River, an area currently under construction. The report added that the suspects allegedly used a freight elevator to reach the targeted section within the Apollo Gallery.

After smashing windows, the criminals reportedly made off with “nine pieces from the jewellery collection of Napoleon and the Empress”, according to Le Parisien.

As of now, investigators are working to determine the full scope of the theft and identify those involved. The Louvre, one of the world’s most visited museums, houses priceless works including the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, though it remains unclear whether any of these major exhibits were affected.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Paris France Louvre Museum Louvre
Embed widget