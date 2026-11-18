A US court sentenced a Pakistani man to more than 27 years in jail for plotting to kill US President Donald Trump and other prominent politicians at the behest of Iran, authorities said on Tuesday.

"Not many charges … are more serious than the contemplated, targeted killing of a US president or other senior government official," said US District Judge Eric Komitee while reading out the sentence.

The 48-year-old man was handed 330 months in prison for "attempting to commit an act of ​terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire," the US Department of Justice said in a ​statement. That's 27 years and six months.

A US jury had already convicted the man in March of traveling to the US to arrange political assassinations on American soil.

The trial had begun in late February, days before the Trump administration ordered strikes on Iran that it carried out with Israel. The war has killed thousands, mostly in Iran, Lebanon and Yemen, but also in countries around the Persian Gulf.

It is still ongoing.

A plot to kill Trump: What prompted it?

Prosecutors said the convict tried to recruit people in the US for a plan to kill Trump and other US politicians in retaliation for Washington's killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in January 2020.

Trump was in his first term as US president at the time.

Other targets in the 2024 plot included then-US President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley, who ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nominination, prosecutors said.

What else do we know about foiled plot to kill US politicians?

During his trial, the man testified that he had joined the plot with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps but did so unwillingly to protect his family in Tehran.

Tehran has denied targeting Trump or other US officials or plotting attacks against them.

The Pakistani man bluntly told jurors that he researched Trump's rally locations and spoke of carrying out an assassination at a political rally to an acquaintance. He then lined up people he thought were hit men and paid them $5,000 in cash that he had borrowed from a relative.

The man also said that he assumed that US authorities would foil the plan, that he would cooperate and that he might get immigration help as a reward.

The DOJ said that a person contacted the man in April 2024 to help with the plot, only to report his activities and become a confidential informant.

The convicted man was arrested in Texas in July 2024, a day before an unrelated attempt on Trump's life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.