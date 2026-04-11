Pakistani Fighters in Saudi Arabia? Why Shehbaz Took This Step Amid US-Iran Talks

The deployment is part of a joint strategic defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It aims to enhance military coordination and strengthen regional security.
Pakistani Fighters in Saudi Arabia? Why Shehbaz Sharif Took This Step Amid US-Iran Talks
Pakistan has deployed fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under a defence pact ahead of US–Iran talks in Islamabad, aiming to boost coordination and security amid rising Middle East tensions.
- Pakistan deployed fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.
- Deployment strengthens joint defence and regional security.
Ahead of the upcoming talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan has deployed fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence, which confirmed the arrival of Pakistani aircraft at King Abdulaziz Air Base.
According to the ministry, the deployment is part of a joint strategic defence agreement signed between the two countries. A Pakistani military contingent, including fighter and support aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force, has been stationed at the base in the eastern region. The move aims to enhance joint military coordination, strengthen operational readiness between the armed forces, and reinforce regional and international security and stability.
Why Pakistan Took This Step
The deployment is linked to the defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, focused on improving coordination and boosting security cooperation. The evolving situation in the Middle East is also seen as a factor, particularly following Iran’s reported attack on US-linked sites in Saudi Arabia. Pakistan is currently playing a mediating role in the conflict.
Earlier Activity In Saudi Airspace
On April 9, reports emerged that a Pakistan Air Force IL-78MP aerial refuelling tanker was spotted flying over Saudi airspace. The aircraft, often described as a “flying fuel station,” was seen circling over the eastern region near Bahrain and the Persian Gulf without landing. Images of the aircraft had also surfaced online, with some observers calling the move notable amid rising tensions.
However, with Saudi Arabia now confirming the deployment of Pakistani fighter jets, earlier speculation surrounding the tanker activity has been clarified.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Pakistan deployed fighter jets to Saudi Arabia?
What is the purpose of the Pakistani military contingent in Saudi Arabia?
The contingent is there to improve joint military coordination, boost operational readiness, and reinforce regional and international security and stability.