‘We’re No Qatar’: Pakistan Warns Israel Over Tehran Embassy Strike, Issues Strong Threat

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Pakistan has issued a sharp warning to Israel following reports of a joint US-Israeli strike that took place close to its embassy in Tehran, heightening concerns over the safety of its diplomatic personnel. The government-linked Pakistan Strategic Forum released a strongly worded statement cautioning against any harm to its officials abroad.

“Israel must remember, Pakistan is no Qatar. We will beat hell out of them if any harm occurred to our diplomats, anywhere in the world,” the statement read, as per News18.

Strike Near Embassy Sparks Alarm

The reported aerial strikes on Thursday targeted central parts of Tehran, including areas near the Pakistani ambassador’s residence and the embassy compound. Although officials confirmed that no staff or facilities were damaged, the proximity of the explosions caused significant concern.

Witnesses in the neighbourhood reported powerful tremors, with nearby buildings shaking as blasts echoed across the area. The incident comes amid sustained military activity in Iran, as the ongoing conflict in West Asia continues to escalate.

Mediation Efforts Face Uncertainty

The timing of the strike is particularly sensitive for Pakistan, which has been attempting to position itself as a mediator between United States and Iran.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently stated that Islamabad was “ready and honoured” to host talks between the two sides. Officials have reiterated their willingness to facilitate dialogue if both parties agree, underlining Pakistan’s historical role as a communication channel in times of crisis.

Trump Extends Deadline

Amid the rising tensions, US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a social media post, Trump maintained that negotiations were progressing, despite ongoing hostilities, and set April 6 as the new deadline. The move signals continued pressure from Washington even as the conflict enters a prolonged phase.

Diplomatic Safety In Focus

While Pakistan’s embassy staff remained unharmed, the incident has intensified concerns in Islamabad about the vulnerability of its diplomats in volatile regions.